Every year during National Teacher and Staff Appreciation Week, our staff is overwhelmed with the generosity and care that is demonstrated by members of the St. Louis Park community.
I observed several positive communications sent to staff and events planned to recognize their commitment to seeing, inspiring and empowering each learner to live their brilliance in an environment that centers student voice and experience to create racially equitable learning that energizes and enhances the spirit of our community.
I appreciate the impact St. Louis Park Public Schools educators are having on the lives of our students. Recently, St. Louis Park High School was recognized as one of the U.S. News and World Report best high schools. Each year, U.S. News and World Report ranks nearly 18,000 public high schools across the country on data connected to enrollment, graduation rates, student body demographics, free and reduced-price lunch, location, school type and state assessment results. Additionally, data on participation in and performance on challenging college-level coursework is considered in determining a school’s ranking.
When I look at these results, I make sure to use a critical-thinking lens. I recognize that the heavy emphasis on Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments scores can sometimes be misleading in determining a school’s effectiveness due to some of the factors that impact scores. For example, participation has been a challenge for us over the years as students are not required to take the MCAs. When students do not participate, it is counted as the student being not proficient, which has had a direct impact on our proficiency scores.
This year as we recognize teachers and staff across the district, I think it is important to express appreciation for the impact our staff has had on preparing our students to take rigorous coursework at the high school level. St. Louis Park High School ranks 18 out of 414 high schools across the state and 1,535 out of 17,843 high schools across the country in the proportion of 12th graders who took and passed at least one Advanced Placement or International Baccalaureate exam. U.S. News and World Report calls this indicator the College Readiness Index Score.
Students taking and passing AP and IB exams is not something that just happens during 12th grade. The foundation for this success is laid in our early learning program, where staff work hard to prepare students for kindergarten. It happens in our elementary schools, where staff provide students with a strong academic foundation and allow students to begin to explore their talents. It occurs in middle school where staff strengthen the academic foundation that was developed in elementary school and allow students to explore different interests through a wide variety of elective options. It takes place in grades 9-11, where staff build on students’ strong academic foundation and provide pathways for post-secondary interests. Regardless of a staff member’s role in our district, they all play a role in creating the conditions for students to be prepared to take and pass challenging college-level coursework. I have an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the varied ways in which our staff contribute to our mission and find ways for our students to demonstrate their brilliance.
As a part of our Strategic Plan for Racial Equity Transformation, we hold a belief that college-level rigor and enrichment opportunities can be achieved through purposeful collaboration, curriculum and program development. Over the past couple of years, we have engaged in a curricular and program review process that centers the belief that all students come to us with gifts and the ability to learn. With that foundational belief, we are working to ensure that each student takes at least one IB, AP or concurrent college course before graduation.
Thank you for your commitment to St. Louis Park Public Schools and for your support of our staff. The collective philosophy of Ubuntu, I am because we are, continues to be on display in the city of St. Louis Park. The Children First attitude we embody as a city is apparent in the way members of our community engage with our schools and support our students and staff. We truly are stronger together and our collective approach is leading to positive outcomes for our students.
Astein Osei is the superintendent of the St. Louis Park School District.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.