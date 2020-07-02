St. Louis Park residents have always risen to meet the unique challenges of their time.
In 1934, the trees removed to make way for Highway 7 in the village that would become the city of St. Louis Park were given to those in need of fuel. Later, the village council established gardens on 35 acres from which produce was given to those in need. And in the early 1940s, while the nation was at war, employees at Republic Creosoting worked an extra shift and donated their pay to the Red Cross while students collected 2,675 decks of playing cards to send to servicemen. Park residents also purchased $220,000 in war bonds, which resulted in a bomber being christened the “Spirit of St. Louis Park.” Two decades later, in 1968, over 300 students from Benilde Catholic Boy’s High School marched on City Hall to memorialize the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Understanding and recording history is more important than ever these days. At the St. Louis Park Historical Society, we share and discuss people, places and events from many decades ago but sometimes overlook capturing history as it is being made. It has been obvious these past few months that we need to be doing a lot more to record these historic times, and we could use your help!
We welcome you to submit pictures or written memories about this time. It is pictures and stories of everyday experiences that are most interesting to future historians. In our book, “Something In The Water” (available through the library or for purchase on our website), we have memoirs from many families who lived in St. Louis Park in the first half of the last century that help us understand how people lived then, what issues they faced and how they shaped the city we know today. If you have something to share about recent times (or things from long ago), please email it to us at slphistory@gmail.com. If you aren’t sure what you have is needed, just ask!
Now is also the time to join our Board of Trustees if you are interested. We are currently accepting applications for the five open seats we will fill at our September elections. There are no financial obligations associated with board membership. Past engagement is not a prerequisite, either; several current board members began their involvement with board membership.
We appreciate new voices and thoughts and are looking for people who think it matters to preserve and share our city’s history so that we can build our sense of community, learn from our past and share it with current and future generations. Board members’ commitment can be as simple as attending monthly meetings and occasionally pitching in on a project or as involved as weekly writing, photography or researching.
If you are interested, download, complete and submit by Sunday, Aug. 2, the simple application found on our website, slphistory.org. You can also email us about your interest at slphistory@gmail.com.
Ted Ekkers is the board president of the St. Louis Park Historical Society.
