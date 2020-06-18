Since the horrific and appalling death of George Floyd, I’ve been contacted by many community members asking about our policing model and calling for change. It’s not easy for those of us who are dedicated to the policing profession to hear, but it’s true that there has been a history of injustices in policing. It’s clear there have been many examples of how policing is failing people of color. I hope we can all look back on 2020 as the year we reached a tipping point to make dramatic change in policing, our communities and our country to dismantle systemic racism.
We at the St. Louis Park Police Department are dedicated to being part of that change. We are committed to partnerships with our community, transparency, fundamental fairness, treating everyone with respect and dignity and providing a voice to the community. These principles are the guideposts of community-oriented policing, a model we have followed successfully since 1995.
Our organizational culture of serving the community starts with hiring. When we interview candidates for police officer positions, we look foremost for character and attitude that will fit our community and organizational culture. We can teach skills, but character and attitude can’t be taught. We understand the importance of race equity and inclusion in our work, and to staffing our police department to reflect the community we serve. Creative recruitment processes like Pathways to Policing allow us to cast a wider net for potential officers who bring a diverse range of life and work experience to the department. We continue to focus on ensuring that race equity and inclusion is a focal point for our department, both internally and externally, in keeping with the city’s strategic priorities.
The department provides annual use-of-force training that incorporates de-escalation techniques and conflict management skills. We are committed to training officers in crisis intervention tactics and have trained almost two-thirds of all sworn personnel in this critical skill to date. The 40-hour course that officers attend features an in-depth look at mental illness, the challenges these pose for first responders and our community and what resources are available to respond to these challenges effectively.
It takes financial resources to follow the community-oriented policing model, and the St. Louis Park City Council has provided those resources year after year. This allows us to engage in outreach and building healthy relationships with the community rather than serving solely in a responsive mode to calls for service. Partnerships with our schools, business community and faith-based communities help us understand the community’s needs and respond responsibly. Community outreach ranges from pop-up programs like Basketball in the Park or Coffee with a Cop to more in-depth programs like the Police Citizen’s Academy and New American’s Academy. These programs allow us to build connections and trust with our residents.
If you are interested in learning more about the department’s community-based policing model and our practices for hiring, training, use of force and service to the community and schools, I encourage you to visit stlouispark.org/police for more information. We’ve provided frequently asked questions and answers, which we’ll continue to add to as we receive more questions from the community, as well as department policies and reports. You’ll also find information about how we are doing in meeting many of the standards for reform that are being suggested.
Despite all that we’ve accomplished, we realize we must do more. Now is the time to listen to those we serve. Now is the time to consider how we all move forward together with a model that will treat those we serve with equity, dignity and compassion. We look forward to conversations with those we serve. If you wish to provide comments or feedback, email info@stlouispark.org or call 952-924-2600. We look forward to hearing from you.
Mike Harcey is the St. Louis Park police chief.
