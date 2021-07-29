One of the most tragic memories of the COVID-19 pandemic will be of the loss of life in long-term care facilities across the country. However, the impact of COVID-19 on St. Louis Park long-term care facilities was much less than what was seen nationally due to the groundwork laid by the St. Louis Park Fire Department’s Community Health Alliance long before the pandemic. The St. Louis Park story is one of strength and resilience based on five building blocks.
First, the efforts and trust developed between the fire department and long-term care facilities was key to allowing public health staff to assist with testing, infection control and vaccinations.
“At the time, Villa was not aware of the resources and support from the local municipalities,” said Mike Marchant, vice president of operations at Villa Healthcare Minnesota. “As we moved through the pandemic, the organization would not have been nearly as successful without the support of the St. Louis Park Fire Department’s Community Health Alliance, the City of St. Louis Park and Hennepin County.”
Second, working directly with congregate care staff provided the opportunity to discuss infection control, documentation and resources that supported responsiveness.
“I am so impressed with the fact that the St. Louis Park Fire Department and leadership value and respect the nursing homes and assisted livings and feel that we are a vital part of this community,” said Talia Pletcher, licensed nursing home administrator, The Estates of St. Louis Park. “I am proud of the work done with this group and am hopeful that other cities within Minnesota see this as an inspiration to further collaborate and include long-term care facilities as equal partners in their communities.”
Third, weekly calls with leadership from all the facilities created a forum to share challenges and network with peers facing similar issues.
“It was truly a blessing to participate in a group and collaboratively navigate these uncharted waters of COVID-19 together. It was amazing to see all these separate entities come together and share ideas on how to reach our common goal, of keeping our residents safe,” said Carter Linder and Joseph Boampang, Comfort Residence housing directors.
Fourth, working with long-term care facilities on tabletop exercises, advocating for facility needs with county and state health officials and building systems helped control the risks and awareness among this unique workforce.
“The fire department has been a consistent community support for us during this pandemic,” said Catherine Blonigen, Tower Light Senior Living director. “They have been a strong advocate for us with county and state agencies with connecting the right resources at the right time to help us combat this virus. And most importantly our group has been a lifeline as each of us finds our way back to returning to normal and bringing our residents and families back together safely again.”
Finally, the ability to pick up a phone or send an email to those who can make an immediate impact is incredibly empowering. The trust that has developed across competitive sites that allows them to share resources and best practices will ultimately benefit the community. Kristen R. Rice, Minnesota Department of Health regional ombudsmen, summed it up, “I am so impressed with this group and I know it has made life better for St. Louis Park long-term care residents.”
The positive impact of the work undertaken by the St. Louis Park Fire Department’s Community Health Alliance, in collaboration with innovative and courageous community partners, has built a framework that supports resilience. In the end, it has provided a road map for best practices that support the health and wellbeing of our entire community. We look forward to sustaining these partnerships into the future.
Steve Koering is the St. Louis Park fire chief.
