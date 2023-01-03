The year is new, but local needs are not.
STEP, a highly-respected and visible St. Louis Park food shelf and social service agency, has been providing food, clothing and advocacy to city residents in need since 1975.
Again this year, the needs of our friends and neighbors continue to rise – and STEP is taking bold “steps” to get out in front of those ever-growing challenges with its “STEPping Forward” capital campaign to help fund its current expansion. Recipients range from proud working families and individuals, to others facing temporary but sudden personal hardships.
STEP saw a 6% hike in the number of children served by its recently concluded 2022 Toy Program Roundup, with 593 kids receiving 774 toys and $23,000 in Target gift cards distributed.
Derek Reise, executive director of STEP, said that 6% of the Park’s total population was served by the agency during the past year.
“But that number is increasing,” Reise added. “Neighbors are getting hit hard by inflation and (the) lack of affordable housing. When there is a further economic downturn in the future, STEP will need to be prepared to respond to the even bigger need.”
Reise continued that while the agency is now in a “quiet phase” of fundraising, he anticipates turning to the community to help fully fund the expansion.
“Anyone who would like to know more about it is free to reach out to me,” he said.
Most of the support for STEP comes from area individuals, businesses and organizations. Federal and state grants account for only a small supplemental amount of support.
The expansion will almost double the size of the facility at West Lake Street and Library Lane, from 8,000 to 15,000 square feet. Phase one includes renovating the acquired building and connecting it to STEP’s existing building, while phase two involves expanding the food shelf shopping area and providing a walk-in refrigerator.
The first two phases are expected to be completed by March, and phase three, which includes exterior and energy improvements, will take another year, Reise said.
The heart of STEP’s operation, its volunteers, will also need to expand in 2023, particularly those who can commit to a regular three-to-four hour shift each week. Reise added that the popular no-cost clothing program will be able to fully resume this spring.
In the meantime, organizations and churches scattered across SLP continue to serve as collection points for necessary food and clothing items.
Thanks to Spirit of Christ Lutheran’s congregation and its active Social Action Committee, visitors must occasionally negotiate something of an obstacle course as they pass through the main doors and step around recently donated boxes of Cheerios, cans of beans and paper towels – all eventually bound for STEP.
That’s a most welcome inconvenience.
St. Louis Park resident Bruce Lindquist is a retired newspaper editor and a freelance writer. Send comments to brucelee4676@gmail.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.