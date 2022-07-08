Homes and businesses across St. Louis Park are going solar, and 2022 is the year to join them.
The city of St. Louis Park’s popular rooftop solar cost-share program, Solar Sundown, will end in 2022. That means property owners only have a few more months to install solar to get 4% or 6% of the cost reimbursed by the city.
While 4% or 6% may seem like a small amount, residents can also take advantage of the current 26% federal investment tax credit for solar – resulting in at least 30% back on a solar installation.
The 26% federal solar investment tax credit is set to expire at the end of 2023. While the credit may be extended by Congress, there is no guarantee it will be approved, and it may be at a lower rate. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to save money, have greater control over your energy bills and contribute to our community’s climate action goals!
You may be thinking, “Thirty percent back sounds great, but what’s the upfront cost?”
It’s one of the most common questions city staff are asked about solar, but the answer isn’t always satisfying: it truly depends. Sticker price varies based on the size of your roof, how many solar panels you want to install, how big your energy load is and more. But the cost of going solar is more affordable than you might think.
Steve George, a former resident who lived in the Lenox Neighborhood until a few months ago, installed solar on his detached garage. The initial price was about $15,000. With the federal investment tax credit, an installer rebate, Xcel Energy incentives and bill savings, he recovered more than $6,000 of his initial investment in the first year after installing the panels. He saved about $1,000 in electricity costs in the first 12 months, and those utility bill savings will continue through the 25-plus-year life of the panels.
Data show that solar panels can also increase the value of your property should you decide to sell post-installation.
Financing options are available, too. The Center for Energy and Environment, a local nonprofit that the city often partners with, offers low-interest solar loans for both residents and business owners. The city also has launched a new special assessment program for commercial building owners who wish to assess project costs to their property at a reasonable interest rate and defer payment over a term of up to 10 years.
Since February 2021 alone, almost 60 residents and eight local businesses have used the Solar Sundown cost-share program to offset the costs of solar installation. Program participants have collectively installed more than 1.3 megawatts of solar, more than doubling the amount of solar installed within the city borders.
St. Louis Park residents and businesses recognize the value of solar and are already reaping the rewards.
Resident Mark Nickelson, who installed solar last year, said, “I like comparing the numbers on the meters and seeing how much I’ve produced, how much I’ve bought from Xcel, and how much I’ve SOLD to Xcel. The fact that we’re selling 75% of our production is really cool to see. The first month reduced our bill to $30, haven’t had to pay Xcel since.”
The city of St. Louis Park encourages residents and business owners interested in solar to explore options over the next few months while incentives from the city and federal government are still available.
Interested in learning more? Visit stlouispark.org/solar.
Annie Pottorff is the sustainability specialist for the city of St. Louis Park.
