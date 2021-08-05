I tried to resist the temptation to do another “Jeopardy!” column, but several emails coaxed me otherwise, so I caved this week to do one more quiz about our local communities.
Some suggested that I make it more challenging this time.
“Like the TV show, you know, where we’re left clueless in some categories,” stated one witty reader.
But clueless does not apply to our loyal Sun Sailor readers – quite the opposite. I heard of some Hopkins and St. Louis Park readers who got all 15 correct last time! And although we are on the honor system, I still find that very impressive indeed.
This time, though, I will attempt to make the questions/answers slightly tougher, using a few suggestions offered up by some of our intrepid Hopkins and St. Louis Park quiz fans and see where that takes us.
It’s summer, so I invite you to use the few minutes spent here as a mini vacation – without the sand in your sandals. I would say that anywhere from eight to 10 correct responses would put you in the Ken Jennings class.
The category: Notable Hopkins and St. Louis Park people and places. Here are your clues; answers at bottom. Good luck, contestants!
1. This single word correctly refers to Hopkins’ 16-block downtown thoroughfare.
2. Oscar-winner Frances McDormand is married to this SLP native.
3. This recent Hopkins High hoops standout has won national player of the year honors in both high school and college.
4. This St. Louis Park High School grad is a three-time Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist for the New York Times.
5. The 65 movie credits of Hopkins writer/producer Daniel Grodnik include this holiday classic, featuring an RV visit from Cousin Eddie.
6. In the current Minnesota governor’s office, think running mate from St. Louis Park.
7. Ex-Sen. Al Franken is a graduate of this school in Hopkins.
8. This St. Louis Park High School group once led cheers for the old Minneapolis Lakers and Minnesota Vikings.
9. The name of the Thirty Bales Restaurant in Hopkins was inspired by this legendary North Woods creature’s voracious appetite for hay.
10. Montgomery Ward closed its retail outlet in St. Louis Park’s Knollwood Mall in 1998, and one year later, this store opened in its place.
Answers: 1. Mainstreet. 2. Joel Coen. 3. Paige Bueckers. 4. Thomas Friedman. 5. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. 6. Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan. 7. The Blake School. 8. Parkettes. 9. Babe the Blue Ox. 10. Cub Foods.
St. Louis Park resident Bruce Lindquist is a retired newspaper editor and a freelance writer. Send comments to brucelee4676@gmail.com.
