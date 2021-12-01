Dec. 7, 2019, was a cold and crisp day, with a temperature of approximately 25 degrees. Spirits were high, however, for 10-year old Bobbi Jo (name changed), as he walked the isles of the Plymouth Target store shopping for holiday gifts for his mother, brother, and sister. His eyes sparkled as he surveyed the dazzling array of toys and gifts, knowing that he would be Santa this year for his entire family unit.
Bobbi Jo’s ability to provide the merriest of Christmas’s yet for his mom and siblings was made possible by the Heroes & Helpers Program, funded in part by the Rotary Club of Plymouth. Community Partners include law enforcement, firefighters, paramedics, and EMTs.
Receiving one of a half a dozen scholarships awarded by The Rotary Club of Plymouth each year, Carrie (name changed) was able to work less hours and take more courses at the University of Minnesota Duluth.
These are but two examples of how almost three-quarters of a million dollars has been raised and spent by the Rotary Club of Plymouth and its many business and foundation sponsors during the last 21 years.
From an all-time high of $74,250 in 2001, raffle sales and cash sponsorships from local businesses like Culligan, Citizen’s Bank, and Copeland Buhl, have enabled the Rotary Club of Plymouth to support a wide variety of community service organizations and governmental bodies beyond the two examples mentioned above: City of Plymouth for musical equipment installed at Zachary Park Playground, Heart Safe Plymouth (a joint endeavor of the Club and the City) for CPR/AED training and equipment, Foreign Exchange Student Family and Financial assistance, Plymouth Fire & Ice Kids Fishing Contest, Courage Center Adaptive Ski Program, Can Do Canines, Bloom Early Learning & Child Care, Shelter Box Match, Plymouth Tree Planting Project, Women of Greater Hope & Vision, Ridgedale YMCA, Reach Out & Read, IOCP, Food Shelf, Second Hand Harvest Heartland, PRISM, and many more most worthy endeavors.
The Rotary Club of Plymouth wants to thank the residents and businesses of our city for their ongoing human and financial support of the club’s multitude of philanthropic endeavors. Our mission of “service above self” could never have been accomplished without your continuous provision of relationships, resources, and reasons for being. We do not want to speak in a whisper, “but in a shout,” that we are now, and always will be, forever grateful for your ongoing reinforcement of the importance of our efforts on behalf of others.
Rotarians are driven by both a “call of duty,” and a “call to love.” Our gratitude is immense for the community we serve, and that has served us. There is always something positive happening here, and we are most proud to be a part of it
Thank you one and all.
Peter R. Bartling is the former co-president of the Rotary Club of Plymouth.
