K-12 and college students aren’t the only ones who devote much of their time to learning stuff. Many seniors are serious pupils as well. “Life-long learning” is an intentional way of life for a growing number of older adults.
Retirement is a gift of time and options. The challenge for most retirees is to identify a new purpose – some productive, engaging, interesting and meaningful way to spend their new-found discretionary time. For many, the solution is simply to keep on learning – to pursue new information, knowledge or skills regardless of age.
Obviously, there is no shortage of subjects or topics to learn or learn about. Possible areas of study include everything you don’t already know. Wow! What a curriculum!
And no matter what you want to study, there are plentiful learning paths and opportunities from which to choose. Some retirees go back to school to pursue formal courses for college credit. Gray hair isn’t uncommon on college campuses anymore. That’s why my wife felt perfectly comfortable completing her master’s degree at age 50.
Other late-life learners take advantage of free or low cost opportunities to audit college or high school classes. Many communities also offer a plethora of after-school “adult education” classes open to seniors.
Other resources for continued learning by seniors include lecture series, “One Day University” programs, “Ted Talks” and book clubs. The list could go on and on. The old adage “When the student is ready, the teacher will appear” is still true.
If all else fails, older adults can create their own self-learning program through structured reading and independent study. It’s never too late to become what some authors call a “university unto yourself.”
But despite all these avenues to further education, some seniors think they’re “too old to learn.” Of course, they’re wrong. Whoever said, “You can’t teach an old dog new tricks” insulted both dogs and people.
Numerous research studies show that our brains can continue to make new connections and learn new material regardless of age. There is no “use by” expiration date on learning capacity.
Another obstacle to lifelong learning for a small group of seniors is the belief that it’s a waste of time to study something you’ll never “use.” I think they’re missing the point.
Knowledge, like beauty, isn’t necessarily something you use; its something that becomes part of you, enriches your life, expands your understanding of the world and makes you a more complete and interesting human being. Learning keeps you young by sparking your imagination, curiosity and creativity.
Best of all, learning can be exciting and full of wonder. If you don’t believe learning is fun, look at the beaming face of a small child who just learned to read.
Proverbs says, “Wisdom should be the principal thing, therefore get wisdom and with all thy getting, get understanding.” Would Proverbs steer you wrong?
There are many possible purposes and pursuits as we grow older; being a lifelong learner is one of the most fulfilling. It could be your antidote for aging.
Remember that question you used to ask your child at the dinner table? It might be a good question to ask yourself in your encore years, “So, what did you learn today?”
St. Louis Park resident Bob Ramsey is a lifelong educator, freelance writer and advocate for vital aging. He can be contacted at 952-922-9558.
