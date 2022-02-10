We are continually hearing about environmental sustainability and all that it encompasses, but what does it really mean to each of us?
This idea is such a large and all-encompassing topic that I believe a lot of us get lost in its meaning or purpose and decide to follow our own pursuits when it comes to our environmental awareness and actions.
I know from my own perspective, I strive to pursue a sustainable life and lifestyle, but again, what does that mean to me? Well, to start with I think we need to look at our lives in a holistic manner, breaking down our lives into various areas from needs, wants and likes. Once we determine those aspects and specific areas within each of those, then we can examine our lives in terms of our natural resource consumption.
I like to think of it as our eco-footprint, that overall environmental/natural resource burden or impact created by each of us from all our combined actions. For example, where we choose to live and what type and size of a dwelling impacts our eco-footprint; the bigger the house, the larger the footprint for keeping that household thriving. This footprint can get smaller or larger depending upon the number of people inhabiting this house – more people creates less of an overall footprint and vice versa.
Related to the house is how far we commute to our jobs everyday – this is another huge contributor to our eco-footprint; obviously the farther we commute, the larger the footprint. Of course, the larger the vehicle, the larger the footprint. Electric vehicles save lots on natural resource consumption and the eco-footprint, but they do have other issues, like the need for rare minerals, for example. There is no perfect solution for some of our needs or wants.
How about our purchasing of groceries and non-food items? Well, to start with groceries, the more meat we consume and purchase, the larger the eco-footprint we create. Lots of inputs are needed (from water, corn, fuel, etc.) to create and foster meat (pigs, cows, chickens, etc.) for our consumption, let alone the waste byproducts created by these animals.
Fruits and vegetables arrive in our grocery stores all year, but how far do they travel to get to the store? We can examine our purchases with just a bit of work on our part to determine what food we could consume that doesn’t need to travel so far, saving natural resource consumption. As far as non-food items we purchase, the more plastic wrapped and plastic integrated into products – with inputs of oil and energy along with virgin materials consumed – the larger the footprint.
We can alter some of our purchasing actions through recycling and conservation. My family recycles everything we possibly can in our home, including organic waste like food scraps. We have the smallest trash container possible, and we have gone to the bi-weekly garbage pick-up. The waste trucks don’t start and stop at our house but twice a month. And we have three people in our household – it can be done with a little bit of effort!
All our actions contribute to climate change. The more we are aware of what we are doing to accelerate or decelerate this is up to all of us. I know it is impossible to be a purist in terms of doing the right thing for environmental sustainability and our eco-footprint, but we must strive for some semblance of that. We know the rest of the world (or America for that matter) cannot attain nor sustain the “American way of life.” Our 5% of the world’s population consumes over 25% of its natural resources is not a good business model for global life to thrive and survive.
Sustainability is all we have – define what it means to you today, plant a tree in the springtime, and start changing your lifestyle. The world’s ecosystems depend upon it.
Jim Vaughan is the former natural resources coordinator of St. Louis Park.
