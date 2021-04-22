The Seeds Feeds team fondly remembers hosting Earth Day Celebrations with community visioning between 2015-2019, with numbers almost doubling each year.
You can join us this year in celebrating Earth Day Thursday, April 22, by subscribing to our newsletter. The scrumptious and nutritious meals of events past brought all demographics of St. Louis Park together sharing food and visions of a future where food security is a given human right for everyone. The visionings led to a Food Security Task Force and a 900-plus signature petition, brought to both the City Council and the School Board in 2017.
The petition achieved a food security section in the city’s new 10-year comprehensive plan. Prior to COVID-19, one-third of our students were on free and reduced meal plans, and our own city’s food shelf served thousands living in St. Louis Park each year. COVID raised hunger statistics drastically in 2020. We’re re-instigating our task force and want to know your thoughts on a Food Security Action Plan. If you are interested in being a part of planting change for food security, sign up on our website to learn more.
Our own capacity to serve has also grown dramatically as we’ve settled into our new home across from the St. Louis Park Library. Since October, our apprentices have been learning hydroponics, and their weekly updates will absolutely put a smile on your face! Follow them @SeedsFeeds on Instagram to see them every Saturday. They’re learning about growing year-round indoors and working on scaling up their production of microgreens, lettuce, strawberries and bok choi. They’re attending, along with three others from Seeds Feeds, an eight-month aquaponics certification course. They are excited to share everything they’ve learned with our next cohort of interns, which we are now accepting applications for at SeedsFeeds.org.
Another aquaponics design is in the works for Liz Stroder’s new business being incubated within Seeds’ Growhouse. Liz is creating a Black-culture-themed business growing catfish, perch, collards, mustard, amara and turnip greens. Liz, along with other SLP farmers, will be incubated and supported with start-up costs, support and mentorship in administrative technicalities, business plans, financial management, marketing, sales and processing through distribution. The team is excited to do a presentation similar to “Shark Tank” to the Wayzata Community Church’s DOUGH Competition for entities “doing the good work” next month.
The end goals are to create greater access to fresh, safe, organically grown food to disadvantaged populations, and sell to those who can afford it, as well as local restaurants; promote and support new entrepreneurs in food production (and eventually cottage food producers); and create a new workforce in the burgeoning industry of hyper-local food systems offering communities a replicable and scalable template for their own food security action plan.
In May, we will launch the Schoolyard Urban Farm volunteer build days at Aquila Elementary. The Urban Farm is brought to Aquila through Seeds Feeds and a grant through the HDR Foundation. Another is in discussion for Peter Hobart Elementary.
Administration and teachers are excited to have an outdoor education space that also connects children to nature, science and the food they eat. Both Schoolyard Farms will contribute to Seeds’ Food distributions in the community.
We’re also working as official partners of the University of St. Thomas. They’ve sent dozen of volunteers and are providing us with capstone studies, one in business marketing for our incubated growers to learn about wholesaling their crops, and hopefully two more from the School of Engineering who would be working on prototypes for our indoor growhouse and our Tiny Mobile Farm and Kitchen.
Sign up for our mailing list at SeedsFeeds.org so you can register for our classes, programs and more. While there, consider supporting our Plant and Seed Sale Fundraiser with T-shirts, sweatshirts and Mother’s Day gift planters. Come grow with Seeds Feeds!
Julie Rappaport is the founder of Seeds Feeds, a St. Louis Park-based nonprofit.
