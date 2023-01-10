If you think global climate change is complex and a bit fuzzy, just think about how the 196 countries that had been recently negotiating global biodiversity ever come to any agreement.
These nations were together as part of the United Nations Biodiversity Conference, known as COP 15 or Conference of the Parties. It was an international convention, meeting for the 15th time on world biodiversity, in Montreal. They focused on saving and improving, if possible, the populations of all the diverse organisms before we lose them throughout the world. I’m not sure they accomplished a lot of realistic goals and agreements, but at least they are talking about climate change impacts and possible solutions.
I know we are all sick of hearing from people like me reminding all of us about climate change and its impact on the world, but I think there is room for each of us to consider and ponder a few things as we end 2022 and begin 2023.
The United States and China are the two biggest emitters in the world of fossil fuels and carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, and the world wants to emulate us. How will this be possible to achieve when we all know our lifestyles are not sustainable, using an abundance of natural resources, emitting huge amounts of air pollution? Bottom line, it won’t happen and we, the U.S., need to change our habits immediately.
The COP 15 conference pointed out that the U.S. and early fossil fuel users, such as other “westernized” societies, need to step up and start reducing their use and helping communities not as invested in fossil fuels, particularly the countries literally feeling the heat from global warming.
I think this is great time for all of us to make new year’s resolutions – and hopefully follow through on them – about how we can reduce our use of fossil fuels.
Fossil fuel use encompasses a large swath of our lifestyles, including eating beef, driving automobiles and creating and buying lots of things. If we look at our lifestyles, we can all see areas where we can improve, where we know better but keep doing what we are doing out of habit, ease or another reason.
Of course, we all make resolutions, some of us annually, some more often and some hardly ever. How many of those do we keep? If you are like me, not many, but the initial intent was there. I’m afraid we can no longer afford just intentions and truly need to focus on and succeed with the goal of reducing our use of fossil fuels. I know I won’t live forever, but I am committed to changing my lifestyle to help the world and younger populations. In terms of fossil fuel use, I believe I have changed already but need to do more and feel an urgency about it like I’ve never felt before.
Needs versus wants is a good place to start when looking at ourselves. I know as Americans we “need” many things people in other countries cannot understand and frankly, I don’t think we do either; it’s almost a reflex to which we each respond. But this is a great place to start to evaluate ourselves.
We are all diverse, complex creatures with unique beliefs, feelings and actions, but we need to believe we can make a difference, incorporate feelings behind those beliefs and create new actions we never thought we could do. Heck, if 196 countries can come up with consensus on very complex issues with tangible solutions, I think each of us can do the same to make each of us better and our planet, too.
St. Louis Park resident Jim Vaughan is the former natural resources coordinator of St. Louis Park. He may be reached at jsn1vaughan@gmail.com.
