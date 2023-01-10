If you think global climate change is complex and a bit fuzzy, just think about how the 196 countries that had been recently negotiating global biodiversity ever come to any agreement.

These nations were together as part of the United Nations Biodiversity Conference, known as COP 15 or Conference of the Parties. It was an international convention, meeting for the 15th time on world biodiversity, in Montreal. They focused on saving and improving, if possible, the populations of all the diverse organisms before we lose them throughout the world. I’m not sure they accomplished a lot of realistic goals and agreements, but at least they are talking about climate change impacts and possible solutions.

Load comments