By LaDonna Hoy,
Guest Columnist
It’s funny how attachments to things come and go. At one moment things that seem an all-time favorite, for whatever reason, at another moment, no longer do.
Emotionally stirring and mundane things that bring joy or comfort or inspiration can be both surprisingly grounding and fleeting. Like a book that stretched you, or the number one song on your hit parade, or an unexpected meaningful gift or a Christmas tree ornament that conjures up fond memories.
I have a childish wonder and love of Christmas and the ways people attuned to its miracle decorate. I love it all.
Every year we repurpose lovely ornaments handed down from my mother-in-law that survived many kids, dog and cat tree attacks or falls from tired branches. Others include tattered birds and bulbs, ornaments handmade by kids and grandkids, ornaments recalling an event or person or organization and gift ornaments.
Among those are gift ornaments from Jim Ramstad. Each year when Jim served as a U.S. Congressman, he sent Christmas ornaments to folks from organizations he believed in and supported. They arrived in an attractive container with U.S. House of Representatives imbedded in gold on the lid. Inside was a rectangular ornament with a fabric hanger, a gold frame and pictures of various Washington buildings or monuments. While they were not exactly Christmas-y looking, I loved them. I loved both the gift and the thoughtfulness of the giver. More often than not, four or five would end up on our tree.
This year, however, all of them will adorn our tree in memory of Jim.
Jim died last year after a brave battle with Parkinson’s.
Jim was a believer and lover of people, family, community and country, who embodied “Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.”
Jim was a relentless champion and supporter of organizations and causes that continue to benefit from his leadership and legacy. He was also a compassionate friend to be counted on. As his longtime friend Greg Rye once said to me as we shared our Jim stories over a cup of coffee, “Jim’s just the real deal.” All who knew Jim agree and have stories and memories to share that hopefully continue to inspire the best in us.
At Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners, a plaque honoring Jim hangs in our foyer. It reads: “Minnesota and our grateful community remember and celebrate the Honorable Jim Ramstad. Public servant who never forgot where he came from, compassionate champion, friend, leader whose heart and conscience could always be counted on, healer whose recovery continues to light our way.”
In the midst of a toxic and cynical political landscape and leadership that seems to have lost its way, I want my children and grandchildren to hear my stories of Jim. I want them to believe once more that compassionate and principled leadership is possible. I want them to hear what it looks like and acts like.
This year, the gift ornaments from this good and decent man, Christmas-y looking or not, will have become a hope-filled Hoy family favorite.
LaDonna Hoy is the founder and executive director emerita of Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners, a Plymouth-based nonprofit serving struggling families and individuals in the west metro suburbs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.