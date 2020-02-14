Caught in the bustle of the holiday season, a wonderful resource book on one of Minnesota’s most important cities – St. Louis Park – was released with nary a ripple.
But the 64-page publication’s arrival in December is now proving to be a belated gift for anyone with even the slightest interest in this suburb’s vibrant past.
Skillfully written, compiled and edited by architect, St. Louis Park Historical Society trustee and city resident William Beyer, “Places in the Park” tells the story of the city through its physical aspects, such as schools, businesses and more. The book’s release also happened to coincide with last year’s 50th anniversary of the naming of the Milwaukee Road Depot to the National Register of Historic Places.
“We focus on St. Louis Park as a physical place, created by the forces of nature, and later by the people who chose to live here, and the railroads passing through,” Beyer said.
In the creation of the updated history work, with input from many sources, he added, “We borrow from all that have gone before.”
For its 11 chapters, this is one richly varied look at the way we were. For the history buff, I do not recommend reading its jam-packed pages of copy and pictures at bedtime – if you value sleep. And if you’re prone to yawning at the mere mention of historical accounts, Beyer’s lively presentation should make you smile instead.
These are but a few fascinating facts found within the book’s pages:
• In the 1950s, Norman Thomas reported that our first knowledge of Minnehaha Creek, which drains most of St. Louis Park, came in May 1822 (198 years ago!) when two 17-year-old boys with ties to Ft. Snelling and two soldiers followed the creek from the Mississippi River to Lake Minnetonka. One of the lads headed back before reaching the lake because of the heavy infestation of our beloved state insect, the mosquito. The small group made it to Gray’s Bay and Big Island, passing American Indian settlements along the creek’s banks. Once they reached the lake, they came upon a Chippewa village. In the early years, the creek was called Joe Brown’s River.
• The Peavey-Haglin Elevator (most people today would recognize it as an advertising medium for Nordic Ware) was the first reinforced concrete elevator in the U.S., setting the industry design standard for grain storage after 1899. Fires plagued many of the previous wooden grain structures.
• In just 20 years, between 1940 and 1960, the population of the Park grew almost six-fold, from 7,737 to 43,310, with most of that coming in the 15 years after World War II. The baby boom was heard across the country – and especially here. In 1950, the St. Louis Park Dispatch reported that the city featured the highest average income in Minnesota and by 1954 bragged up our rank as the fourth-largest city in the state.
• Before the Honeywell plant was demolished in 1996, the mercury used in bomb fuses had to be remediated. Costco and Home Depot now occupy the site less destructively. These days, the Park prefers bundts over bombs.
• The Annual Catalogue of the St. Louis Park Public Schools for 1893-94 included, in part, this description: “The children who come to school from the families of those employed in the factories in our village are well-bred and bright children. Parents seeking a beautiful place for a home, and an excellent place for educating their children, free from those environments that allure them into temptation and sin, would do well to consider St. Louis Park, Minn.”
• Within the parameters of our city limits, what doesn’t this chronicle give attention to? Here are but a few more inclusions: Lilac Way, Reilly Tar, the Coens, Jorvig Park, rails, the Louisiana Purchase, Knollwood, rails-to-trails, Thomas Friedman, the Lincoln Del, the St. Louis Park Roller Garden, Skunk Hollow, Park Tav, T.B. Walker’s streetcar downtown, Texa-Tonka, the industrial hub, Penny’s Market, Land of Dakota, Methodist Hospital, Bunny’s, Miracle Mile and on.
Book sales will help fund ongoing St. Louis Park Historical Society efforts to preserve this municipality’s rich history. Additional information is available at slphistory.org or by emailing slphistory@gmail.com; books are on sale at the St. Louis Park Recreation Center.
St. Louis Park resident Bruce Lindquist is a retired newspaper editor and a freelance writer.
