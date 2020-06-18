At the beginning of each school year, educators typically spend the better part of September reviewing material that students have forgotten over the long summer break. Often referred to as the “summer slide,” academic regression poses even more of a threat this year, given the significant disruption students experienced as a result of COVID-19.
Luckily, parents can take steps to help prevent the summer slide and better prepare their kids for what’s to come – whether that’s a continuation of distance learning, a return to a traditional classroom or most likely, a blended learning combination of the these. Here are some steps that parents can take to support the academic foundation their students built this year, and help them be ready to jump back into school this fall.
Continue to acclimate your kids to academic learning online
Educators and students alike were thrown head first into distance learning, and it is entirely possible that online learning will continue in some form this fall. Encouraging students to become more comfortable with their school’s technology tools and platform over the summer so that they can hit the ground running no matter where classroom instruction will take place in September. Practice putting together presentation materials through slide shows and videos, creating text documents and saving and accessing files in organized folders.
Have a schedule
While it’s important to allow “kids to be kids” during summer break, parents should keep a balance between schoolwork and play, and virtual and real-world experiences. Setting screen time limits and designating set times for being online is just as important during the summer as it is during the school year. When structure is in place, it’s easier for kids to understand and meet set expectations while enabling consistency and allowing for flexibility.
Keep kids safe online
From Zoom bombs to inappropriate content, the internet is like the Wild Wild West. Being online provides opportunities for children to access salacious content, be contacted by predators, and experience cyberbullying. Set controls and security settings, so your children are in a safe environment while they are learning, playing, and socializing online. And from time to time consider dropping in on their online sessions and asking them questions about what they are reading.
Encourage enrichment
Parents can stay connected to the school by communicating with their child’s teachers about summer enrichment work. Learning can mean more than just math and reading. Activities such as coloring, writing, crafts, and other non-technology-based projects help students engage and develop their cognitive skills across areas.
Summer Slide doesn’t have to be a forgone conclusion. With a few simple steps, parents can keep their kids on-track and academically engaged. When they return to school, either virtually or in-person, they will be set up for continued success.
Ellen Paxton is chief learning officer at the St. Louis Park-based Professional Learning Board. Email her at ellen@plbinc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.