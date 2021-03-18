A math teacher I once had in junior high school (he was called “Mr. RJ,” but I don’t remember what it stood for) would periodically have a themed “fun with numbers” class, like, “How are Metropolitan Stadium in Bloomington and the city of Rochester, Minnesota similar?” Answer: The Old Met’s capacity of 45,919 could comfortably accommodate every inhabitant of the Med City (40,663 in the ’60 census), with enough seats left for its hospital patients, too.
His examples were always slightly askew, putting numbers in new environments so we might see them as something more than stats. His method must have worked; I’m talking about it today.
I thought of him as I perused some new 2021 U.S. population figures, put out by the World Population Review, a data-driven organization which releases frequent estimates gathered from a variety of sources, according to Media Bias Fact Check.
The review estimates St. Louis Park’s population at 48,028 in January 2021, currently ranking it as the 20th largest municipality in Minnesota, right behind Edina’s 53,711 and just in front of Moorhead’s 44,198.
Many long-time residents here have come to appreciate Park’s size: big enough for many of its own amenities yet small enough for a comfortable, hometown feel – you know, like the ad says (“Discover St. Louis Park, Minnesota’s Sweet Spot”).
But just for the fun of it, what if we were to steal a page from RJ’s playbook and put SLP someplace else – what would that look like?
Well, it would push us into a much bigger spotlight in at least two scenarios. The number of folks residing within our city limits transplanted to Vermont would make SLP the largest city in the Green Mountain State, ahead of Burlington’s 43,021! That’s also the case in West Virginia, where the Park would supplant Charleston (45,264) at number one.
And we would significantly move up the population ladder in several other states as well: number two in Alaska, Maine and Delaware; third in South Dakota, Wyoming and New Hampshire; fourth in North Dakota and Mississippi.
In California, however, SLP would rank just ahead of San Luis Obispo – at 196th! That’s OK – Minnesota’s a much better fit, anyway.
In the highly readable and fact-filled “Places in the Park,” compiled, edited and written by William Beyer and published by the St. Louis Park Historical Society in December 2019, attention is paid to the city’s booming growth – and prosperity – between 1940-60. The city’s newspaper at the time, The Dispatch, reported in that 20-year span, SLP grew almost six-fold, from 7,737 to 43,310! Not only did Baby Boomers literally make it Minnesota’s boomtown following World War II, the paper reported in 1950 that the city also had the highest average income in the state. By 1954, it had quickly become Minnesota’s fourth largest city.
I hope you had a little fun looking at different ways to present data. And as far as I know, there won’t be a test.
St. Louis Park resident Bruce Lindquist is a retired newspaper editor and a freelance writer.
