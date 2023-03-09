By Derek Burrows Reise
Guest Columnist
Hunger relief programs are being stretched thin across the country. Higher costs of housing, food, transportation and other essentials mean more of our neighbors are in need of assistance. Nationwide, the number of households that reported experiencing food insecurity went up from 15% to 21% in the last year alone.
The additional supports available during the height of the pandemic are going away. March will be the last month of the additional emergency SNAP (food stamps) benefits that have been in place since the beginning of the pandemic. Many neighbors are not eligible for any SNAP assistance. Of those who do receive SNAP, an astounding 90% are still at risk of food insecurity because the assistance has not kept up with food costs. Thankfully, communities support efforts such as the St. Louis Park Emergency Program (STEP) to respond to the gap and ensure neighbors don’t go without nutritious food.
Visits to STEP and food shelves across Minnesota have increased measurably in the past year. Minnesotans visited food shelves 5.5 million times in 2022, up nearly 50% from 2021. Almost half of visitors in 2022 were seeking assistance for the first time. This is a pattern we have seen firsthand at STEP.
We believe that all people in our community should have equitable access to nourishing food. It is a belief that is shared by thousands of residents who support STEP’s mission with food or financial donations, or by volunteering. Indeed, the majority of STEP’s food and finances come directly from this community, not from county, state or federal sources. STEP is literally the community’s response to a community need.
This month is the 42nd year of the Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign. People, businesses, civic groups and faith communities across the state are invited to raise food and funds for their local food shelf. The goal of the campaign is to restock food shelves during a time of year that is typically quiet for donations.
Donations are needed year-round because the need is year-round. Seniors, children and adults throughout our community are enjoying full, regular meals each and every day thanks to assistance from STEP. I invite you to find a way to support your local food shelf in March. Together, we can make a big difference in the lives of thousands of our neighbors.
Learn more about Minnesota FoodShare at gmcc.org/march-campaign.
Learn more about STEP at stepslp.org.
Derek Burrows Reise is the executive director for the St. Louis Park Emergency Program. To contact him, email derek@stepslp.org or call 952-925-4899.
