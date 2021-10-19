I can tell it’s fall by the way nature is calling to me in a variety of ways, some good, some maybe not so good. Having recently retired from the city of St. Louis Park, I’ve had more time than ever in my life to watch and contemplate nature in all its glory (and some shortcomings).
I am lucky to live in St. Louis Park directly across from Westwood Hills Nature Center and have made it a first destination walking experience on my “retired” routine, witnessing nature at its best. In my walks lately, I’ve been privy to a unique experience I’ve never had – catching the hummingbird migration south, feeding and fluttering on the jewelweed; I’ve never seen so many hummingbirds in one area before – an amazing experience.
I have been spending many hours on my backyard deck ingesting nature, with surprises aplenty. Our yard has been a feeding and pecking ground for a pair of pileated woodpeckers who are not shy and very vivid in their actions. These birds are large, displaying a large red plume headdress which practically glows on sunny days (which we’ve had plenty of this season). These two are always found in tandem, continually visiting our two large silver maples in our backyard, searching for elusive carpenter ants (their main source of food); they have done this all summer and now into fall.
We’ve also installed two bird baths, one in our front yard and one in our backyard, that were endlessly used during this dry summer and continue into this fall. The number and variety of birds bathing and splashing in them is a pleasure to witness.
A not-so-good aspect of nature I’m currently seeing this fall is the increasing number of brown marmorated stink bugs trying to get inside my house. These creatures are an invasive insect from Asia that are serious pests of fruit, vegetable and other crops. For us homeowners, they can get inside your home in great numbers. We’ve had a handful in our home over the past two falls and winters but have never seen the numbers currently inhabiting the screens and house siding as they attempt to get inside as the days cool. This stinkbug produces a very strong odor when smashed, so be careful when extracting them from your home. If you are not familiar with these insects, you will be very soon.
Another annoyance of nature for me this fall is the constant pecking on our house from downy woodpeckers. I understand these birds are either attracting mates, defining territory, searching for insects or perhaps attempting to create a nest under my eaves; these birds are pests this time of year, daily attacking our house with cedar shake siding and destroying vents in the eaves, creating potential nesting cavities. I’ve had to replace the cavities and vents by gluing sheet metal over these holes. Not to mention the staccato of holes created along all four sides of our home. We’ve tried, over the years, a variety of deterrence measures to no avail.
Lastly, the yellowjackets have been out of control this fall. Remember, yellowjackets are not bees but wasps. They do serve a purpose as pollinators but more so as predators of grubs and other insect pests. They are very aggressive (due to being hungry) this time of year as their food sources diminish with the setting summer season. It sure is tough to enjoy a meal or glass of wine sitting outside when yellowjackets are around. Please don’t lump yellowjackets with bees – it gives bees a bad rap.
Don’t get me wrong, nature is a wonder, part of all of us (and we a part of it) to be observed, experienced (good or bad) and treasured. We can’t always manipulate nature as much as we want, but make no mistake, nature will manipulate us when it needs to.
Jim Vaughan is the former natural resources coordinator of St. Louis Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.