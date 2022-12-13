It has been a tough last month or so for me and my wife in terms of technology. This experience has made me realize how much our lives are touched by technology without us ever truly paying attention to it, like nature and its background role it plays for most of us.
We have two cars and the heater of the one we use for most of our daily lives stopped working right as the weather turned colder. OK, I thought this would be a cheap and easy fix, but upon internet exploration and confirmation from our car technician, it was neither of those two things – a time-consuming fix which equals lots of money for a car technician’s time and expertise. The replacement part was, of course, a minimal expense.
A few days later, our attached garage door came crashing down as we just pulled into the garage and were closing it for the night. It got stuck sideways, halfway down, and couldn’t be fixed. The technician said we’d need a new door to the tune of $2,800 and an eight-week wait for the door to be ordered and installed. The only good thing to come out of this situation is that the garage door opener was sound and we could reuse it – a technology boost.
A few weeks later we got a surprise, early Christmas gift from our kids in the form of a large screen smart TV. Up until this time we have been using a small, older 32-inch flat-screen TV, so this new TV was a huge upgrade.
If you have not had the “privilege” of owning and using a smart TV, there is a huge learning curve for someone like me, over 60 years old. My wife and I, after hours of experimenting with this TV, finally felt comfortable with it and had our favorite apps loaded onto it.
We were sailing along for several weeks when we noticed that we could not get any of the apps anymore. Well, me being me, I tried to re-boot the TV as suggested online, but to no avail. I then tried a factory reset, and this sent the TV into a blue/black unresponsive blank screen with no controls able to move it from this existence; we were left with a large blank TV front and center in our living area. We moved this TV to the back of the entertainment center and brought our old 32-inch one back.
After calls to the support line and my son contacting his buddy, we are still (at the moment I write this) without the smart TV working. I thought I was smart, but am no match for a smarter TV.
Recently, I got a reminder on my phone that an upgrade was available, and I usually abide by those notices, thinking the upgrades are an improvement for phone performance and do it even though I am not always convinced of that aspect. I went through the motions of upgrading the phone. That night, my wife and I went out for dinner and were going to use a parking app, but the app did not work. I couldn’t figure it out right away, but after a bit realized I should check my phone settings. Sure enough, the phone upgrade turned off my cellular roaming aspect, leaving me with no Wi-Fi. I turned the setting on and proceeded to reboot the app with a new password, having forgot the old password.
I love to hate technology, but it’s necessary in our world, just like nature is to us. For me, when the technology gets to be too much, I visit and hike in natural settings to calm myself down, and remind myself what is important and put things into perspective. I need nature more and more as technology becomes a bigger player in my life. Nature cures technology blues.
St. Louis Park resident Jim Vaughan is the former natural resources coordinator of St. Louis Park. He may be reached at jsn1vaughan@gmail.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.