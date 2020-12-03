The other morning, I put up the flag, picked up the paper and took a quick glance up and down the street. The air was chilly with just a slight breeze, and the pre-dawn sky in the southeast was an iridescent orange. It was as tranquil a cityscape as I have ever seen.
As I turned to go back into the house, I thought, no, this is deception of the worst kind. Behind the earth-toned walls, up and down the block in St. Louis Park and beyond, there are friends and neighbors recovering from the coronavirus, quarantined because of it or isolated to avoid it. Add the resulting depression, anxiety, loneliness and the emptiness of the holidays for some, and the magnitude of the pandemic is sadly evident.
But there are several local organizations and volunteers, at this moment, helping the most vulnerable of our residents – senior citizens – navigate through these highly uncertain times.
One shining example is a West Metro unit of Meals on Wheels, still sometimes called Dinner at Your Door.
As a substitute driver, I have filled in a few times for my St. Louis Park friends, Glen Soderberg and Harding Hanson. But these two have been helping seniors and local residents with disabilities for much longer than “a few times.” Hanson has been driving wheels to serve meals for nearly 10 years while Soderberg has been delivering for more than 20 years! But even at that, he’s only one of a half-dozen members of the Soderberg family involved with this compassionate service. Wife Eileen has 10 years to her credit, and daughters Kristi and Wendi and granddaughters Yoomee and Mae have all taken their turns helping with the delivery of nutritious lunches and warm greetings to the doors of many homebound seniors over the past two decades.
“People are very appreciative when you come to their door, especially the way they’re isolating now,” Glen Soderberg said. “You can tell in the way they give you a ‘thank you.’ It seems like someone has told them that those delivering the meals are volunteers. Even in the short time we have to drop it off, you can tell they are glad to see you.”
While contact is now limited, drivers like Soderberg and Hanson place a meal bag on the client’s doorknob, knock and wait for them to open. Standing at least 6 feet away and wearing a mask, they offer their brief cordial greetings and head for the next client.
Meals on Wheels is able to provide meals to anyone over the age of 18 who lacks access to healthy food due to the pandemic. Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer or having meals delivered may call 612-623-3363.
Carolee Hanks, volunteer director of the St. Louis Park, Hopkins and eastern Minnetonka Meals on Wheels area – based out of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Hopkins and averaging 500 meals a week – said human connection “is a big part of the program.”
She added, “Our wonderful volunteers have helped ease some of the loneliness experienced by seniors.”
I can attest to that. A few years ago as my 90-year-old mother recovered from shoulder surgery, she relied on Dinner at Your Door for several months. I remember her saying that the drivers not only brought meals to her Lake Street home but their “friendly faces,” too. Recently, I found out that one of those drivers, based out of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church at that time, is also mentioned earlier in this column – and still going strong.
So thanks, Harding. Mom would be happy to know you’re still luggin’ those lunches, but more than that, she’d be glad you’re still bringing that friendly face.
St. Louis Park resident Bruce Lindquist is a retired newspaper editor and a freelance writer.
