The current virus mask vs. no mask kerfuffle is reminiscent of the “rights” debate we’ve had in the recent past centering on seat belts, cycle helmets and cigarette smoke.
After trading one addiction for another, I was able to whip a decade-long smoking habit and replace it with marathon running. I’ve been nicotine-free for nearly 39 years now, even though my long-distance mileage has tapered to circling Westwood Hills Nature Center and Wolfe Park in St. Louis Park.
Even though I regularly cycled and played softball during my three-pack-a-day habit, I was killing my young body, and my doctor told me so. High blood pressure and lung complaints were only a couple of mounting issues with me. Relatives on both my maternal and paternal sides of the family lived to a ripe old age – except the smokers. My father passed at 54, and a grandfather and two uncles were all gone just before, coincidently, their 65th birthdays. Trying to quit all the while, each smoked right up to the end, with emphysema being a major contributing cause of death.
I bring this up because, at least in my family tree, scientific medical data would suggest a premature demise for me – if I denied the empirical evidence that tar and nicotine are detrimental to my long-term survival. So thanks to the ongoing harangue from my family physician, I overcame my skepticism and came to accept his simple advice: “Quit, or your life will go up in smoke.”
And so it is today, with the strong case for mask-wearing in public places. I bowed to “science” back then, and I gladly do so again today. My political leanings cannot save me from an advancing armada of germs.
Even as a smoker, I never thought I had the right to invade the space of others with a rancid, gray haze. I smoked in the presence of other smokers or alone but not in crowded public places or in those rare non-smoking sections. I still think second-hand smoke is disgusting, and I can easily pick up the scent from 30 feet away.
The current pandemic is not a victimless crime. An uncovered face may impact both you and me. More evidence in recent weeks has shown that premature backsliding on social distancing underscores the value of face-coverings in tight spaces and public places. Just in the past month, with the big drop in public vigilance, as mass openings of beaches, bars and restaurants occurred in many parts of the country, we’re also seeing growing acceptance by medical professionals of airborne transmissions of the virus.
Just as it is with belts, helmets and smoke, coverings for the face and distancing will become part of the landscape. Every day additional municipalities and businesses join the trend requiring individual safety protections. Our parents and grandparents rationed gas and dozens of other necessities during World War II – we can wear a mask. Such a simple act is likely to reduce a lot of misery.
Instead of viewing the new public rules with disdain, shouldn’t we be embracing any little common courtesy we can employ to help protect our loved ones and ourselves from this deadly scourge?
St. Louis Park resident Bruce Lindquist is a retired newspaper editor and a freelance writer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.