Former Minnesota Senator and Vice President Walter Mondale famously used the line, “Where’s the beef?” on his way to defeating Colorado Senator Gary Hart for the Democratic presidential nomination in 1984. Earlier that year, octogenarian Clara Peller first pitched the question while chiding Wendy’s competition in TV ads.
With this year’s elections in the rear-view mirror, it’s up to all of the newly minted representatives of the people (and re-elected incumbents) to provide their own answer to that classic advertising inquiry.
Somewhere in my past, I covered more than 30 years of municipal, county, state and national elections. Along the way, I noticed a few traits of highly effective officeholders.
For those serious about honoring the sacred trust they received from voters, a few of the following habits might be worth internalizing. Some were outstanding servants of the people, others were off-center and will go unnamed, but all were successful, popular and memorable – in very different ways.
• Come prepared. A quirky, so-called “convertible county commissioner” often arrived early for meetings at the courthouse in his classic ride with the ragtop down, passing out trinkets from one of his frequent vacations. Eccentric, yes, but he made a habit of carefully researching every item on that day’s agenda and was always the best-prepared commissioner at the table.
• Get back to me. And speaking of Mondale, during his days as a senator, he was the most conscientious about returning phone calls.
• Always there. A certain state legislator was a real clothes horse – always the best-dressed person in the room, even when we were outside. One time, he arrived at a very hot and humid summertime fundraising barbecue dressed to the nines: a double-breasted suit, vest, white shirt and bow tie. Regardless, he endeared himself to many in his district by being interested in just about everything they did, seemingly attending every public or private gathering of more than two people.
• Say my name. Minnesota’s original mayor-senator-vice president-presidential candidate, Hubert Humphrey, blessed with a sharp memory, never seemed to forget a face. On one occasion, he even recalled my name from a very brief encounter years before. But I’m not special; he did this with many others, too, I’ve been told.
• Give – and expect – support. One split-personality city council person was rude to just about everyone in town. Except, when the gavel came down, he publicly thanked, by name, many of his constituents for their efforts on any given issue. Vocal backing trumped an obtuse personality, apparently. His election margins of victory were big – right up to his retirement.
• Keep everyone in the loop. Attorney General Warren Spannaus was the best communicator of the bunch. During his frequent statewide face-to-face media swings, he not only dispensed personal updates from his office but he also gathered information from editors and broadcasters along the way. A few days after returning to St. Paul, he would then follow up with a phone call. At his memorial service in south Minneapolis five years ago, I found out that I was not the only one with a very high opinion of the gentleman.
If newcomers do well on two, three or more of the above points, it’s likely the search for beef will be limited to hamburger buns.
St. Louis Park resident Bruce Lindquist is a retired newspaper editor and a freelance writer. Send comments to brucelee4676@gmail.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.