Former Minnesota Senator and Vice President Walter Mondale famously used the line, “Where’s the beef?” on his way to defeating Colorado Senator Gary Hart for the Democratic presidential nomination in 1984. Earlier that year, octogenarian Clara Peller first pitched the question while chiding Wendy’s competition in TV ads.

With this year’s elections in the rear-view mirror, it’s up to all of the newly minted representatives of the people (and re-elected incumbents) to provide their own answer to that classic advertising inquiry.

