Now that emerald ash borer is in full infestation mode around the Twin Cities, including St. Louis Park, it is time to focus on replanting landscapes that will soon be bare from removing these infested trees.
There are two aspects of reforestation we need to consider, the public domain and private sector.
The city’s boulevard planting program, at least when I was employed there, randomized the tree species planted on boulevards, therefore providing extra protection against an invasive threat wiping out entire blocks of one tree species. Now, when an ash tree not injected with an insecticide to protect it from emerald ash borer succumbs to it, the city can replace that one without complete destruction and removal of the surrounding tree canopy.
For replanting purposes on city properties, the city’s policy has been to replace diseased, hazardous, half-dead or infested public trees within a year with one new 2-inch diameter tree (a one-for-one replacement).
When it comes to replacing healthy public trees removed due to pavement management and Connect the Park programs, the city has committed to replacing the total number of diameter inches of a tree removed (i.e., a 10-inch tree removed must be replaced with 10 inches of new trees or five new 2-inch diameter trees). Replacing those inches within the same vicinity as the healthy, larger tree that was removed is a challenge, so often new trees are planted within the same neighborhood streets or parks. The idea is to replace all lost healthy tree inches with the corresponding same number of new tree inches. Let’s hope the city continues to commit to these two policies.
The private properties have me worried in terms of replacing trees lost to emerald ash borer. I’ve driven around St. Louis Park and now see many large parcels or campuses where many ash trees are infested. The landscapes of many of these large parcels are made up of mostly ash trees; the lesson of not planting one species throughout a single landscape was lost on our 1980s and early 1990s community development folks, who approved the landscape plans back then. So now when emerald ash borer strikes, it wipes out the entire parcel landscape. Several parcels come to mind, including Byerly’s and Target along Park Center Boulevard, who between them have a minimum of 30-40 trees marked for removal. Or the Bremer Bank parcel at Knollwood, which has at least 10 trees infested. There are many more parcels/campuses that will be marked for emerald ash borer exuding similar ash tree dominance on their properties. How will the city get them to replace those trees?
For new developments, the city has some pull in terms of landscaping demands and requests, via surety, in the form of cash until the landscape is correct and in place for a year. But for older, established business campuses, there is no surety or leverage.
We can’t afford to wait to replant these private parcels. We need immediate action to counter climate change and other impacts from large-scale tree removal, like increased flooding, increased air pollution and increased energy usage, to name just a few. All too often we give businesses too much leeway and a free pass to maneuver around our requests and laws that allow them to negate their obligations to communities they have integrated themselves in, particularly when it comes to the environment.
Single-family properties need to step up, too, and plant a new tree when one is removed. Many single-family properties removing one tree each adds up to a lot of trees removed, diminishing our tree canopy.
“Environmental stewardship” needs all our attention and immediate action, not just as words put on a council agenda to make us feel better. Everyone, from cities to businesses to individuals, need to hug and plant a tree today and be responsible tree advocates. We can’t afford the alternative.
Jim Vaughan is the former natural resources coordinator of St. Louis Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.