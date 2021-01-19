Lately, I’ve immersed myself in three important books recounting the triumphs and horrors of World War II, and I couldn’t help but notice the many parallels to our current combat efforts against a once-in-a-lifetime deadly disease.
“The West Point History of WWII,” “The War” – a Geoffrey Ward and Ken Burns book – and “Absolute Victory,” by the editors of Time, all contain a multitude of passages in a language that could easily describe the worldwide struggle against the coronavirus today.
Many near-misses, close calls and “there but for the grace of God go I” anecdotes abound in those stories from three-quarters of a century ago – and eerily remind me of the obstacles we’re battling now as the pandemic continues.
We know of those who have contracted COVID-19 and died, despite following strict protocols, while others have admittedly been careless but have escaped with their lives.
And so it was in the 1940s: the haphazard flight of a single piece of shrapnel tragically found its way into our best and brightest, ending their lives, while others were rained upon with days of heavy shelling from the blood-stained snows of Europe to the stifling heat of the Pacific but were unscathed.
The unpredictability of lives lost during our past multi-front overseas wars of liberation and in our COVID fight over the past year is excruciating.
One such story from WWII could serve as a kind of metaphor for today’s daily “dodging of the bullet” as we stay vigilant and take precautions to remain safe. While this account was covered through media outlets in northern Minnesota in the past, it may not have become widely known in this part of the state.
Dave and Pat Latvala and their family lived in St. Louis Park for 20 years and currently reside in Rogers. Remarkably, military veteran Dave comes from a family of 18 children, 12 boys and six girls, all born and raised in the northern Minnesota hamlet of Tamarack. And more astounding, 10 of the brothers served in the U.S. armed forces, including WWII and Korea.
And not so incidentally, Pat’s military family tree includes her father (who helped construct the Alaskan Highway) and an uncle who bunkered in the infamously miserable Philippines foxholes for weeks on end.
But the harrowing experiences of one of Dave’s brothers, Eino Latvala, ranks among the rarest of WWII good-fortune stories – GIs saved by Bibles and billfolds.
As the Army machine-gunner and his unit fought their way from France into southern Germany Nov. 2, 1944 – Eino’s 20th birthday – shrapnel pierced his left chest pocket. At the aid station, medics found that it had penetrated four layers of winter clothing, a Gideons’ New Testament Bible and Eino’s billfold – but barely broke the skin. The Bible helped save him – and not just spiritually.
For his bravery, the Purple Heart recipient received the Bronze Star only months later to have more shrapnel rain down upon his hands and back after another round of heavy artillery fire by the Germans.
Five decades after recovering from his wounds and after successful careers as a postmaster and co-op manager, more bothersome metal fragments were pulled from Eino’s leg – detected by a suggested MRI.
So we plan, pray and press on, with no explanation for the randomness of life. But one constant we do know: Every breath is a gift.
St. Louis Park resident Bruce Lindquist is a retired newspaper editor and a freelance writer.
