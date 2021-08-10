In Minnesota, we have a strong history of ensuring our voices are included and counted in the democratic process. Our track record of being #1 in voter participation is something we pride ourselves on, and with good reason: In 2020, despite the height of a global pandemic, nearly 80% of eligible voters in our state cast their ballots at the polls in person or through absentee voting. The last time we reached a level anywhere near that high was in 2004 with 78.77%. On the local level this election, one of our Plymouth precincts ranked #4 in the entire state for receiving the most absentee ballots. Minnesotans can be confident that our election system is safe, secure, accurate, and transparent because we’ve invested in the election infrastructure. These investments ensure ease and convenience. We’ve invested in Minnesotans and their fundamental right to participate in our democracy.
The $1.6 million bipartisan investment we made at the Legislature in 2019 helped us with statewide outreach to prepare for the first-ever digital census. Minnesota saw a good return on those dollars as we once again reached #1 status on self-response rates. As you may know, the count is mandated by the U.S. Constitution, counts every person living in the 50 states, District of Columbia, and five U.S. territories, and is conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, a nonpartisan government agency, every 10 years. In addition to the federal funds Minnesota receives for hospitals, fire departments, schools, roads, bridges and other public resources as a result of the count, the data is used to redraw the boundaries of the congressional and state legislative districts to account for population changes. This year, the House Redistricting Committee will be tasked with addressing these changes, as required under the Minnesota Constitution.
Census reporting was released in mid-April indicating that by a narrow count of 89 Minnesotans, our state will not lose any of our congressional seats. Kudos to everyone in our Plymouth neighborhoods for taking the time to be counted to protect critical federal funding we all need for a strong and thriving Minnesota. The numbers that were released by the Census Bureau were overarching data to determine the number of congressional seats for each state. The more granular detail needed to draw state legislative lines will be arriving sometime at the end of August or early September.
The time we have until then will be dedicated to laying the groundwork through statewide outreach and education so we can gather as much input as possible from Minnesotans. Minnesotans deserve equal representation and fair distribution of resources, not only from the federal government, but also at the state level. Minnesotans are empowered to achieve the thriving, collective future we all deserve when the public has a voice in how we draw legislative lines that will exist for the next 10 years.
After receiving full and complete data from the Bureau, the redrawing of maps commences when proposed redistricting plans are drafted with the goal of coming to consensus on plans that meet the technical requirements of law. I am looking forward to working with Minnesotans, Chair Mary Murphy, Plymouth residents, DFL and GOP legislators, and our nonpartisan legislative staff to draw an equitable and fair map for Minnesotans.
This year is an opportunity to build on our state’s proud tradition as a national leader in election turnout with the decennial redistricting process. Let’s work together to structure a fair and principled map to build a prosperous future for all.
Representative Ginny Klevorn serves as the vice chair of the House Redistricting Committee and proudly represents the city of Plymouth in the Minnesota House of Representatives. She encourages her constituents to share input and ideas with her at the Capitol anytime at 651-296-5511 or at rep.ginny.klevorn@house.mn.
