Recent inspections in St. Louis Park have shown that the number of trees infested with the emerald ash borer beetle are rapidly increasing within the city.
If you neglect to protect your ash trees from the emerald ash borer this season, it likely will be infested and killed. A city ordinance then requires removal of the tree to prevent further spread of the beetle.
Since being discovered in St. Louis Park in June 2019, hundreds of untreated ash trees have been removed in the city. Although the city has a comprehensive management plan for the emerald ash borer, including the treatment of more than 1,000 public trees, you must continue to be vigilant and protect your ash trees. Once the insect has entered the tree, it may not exhibit signs or symptoms for the first year or two. Most asymptomatic, unprotected ash trees in St. Louis Park are likely in this stage – a critical time for protection.
If you own an ash tree, you have two options: treat your ash tree to stop or prevent the infestation or remove the tree before it becomes a hazard. Trees killed by emerald ash borer quickly become brittle, increasing the risk of injury to people and damage to property as well as elevating removal costs.
To help you protect ash trees on your property, the city is again partnering with Rainbow Treecare to provide St. Louis Park residents with a bulk rate discount on ash tree treatments.
Treatments are effective on healthy ash and are a fraction of the cost to remove the tree. For example, an average size ash tree (20 inches in diameter) costs about $134 to treat every two years while removing the same tree would cost more than $1,200. For the same price as removal, you could protect this tree for 17 years while continuing to enjoy the benefits it provides.
Just how effective are these treatments? Emerald ash borer was first found in the United States in 2002. Since then, many treatments have been tried and tested to stop this beetle. Results have been excellent for the current treatment used in St. Louis Park. Of the more than 1,000 public trees that have been protected, only one treated tree has been removed over the past year.
For more information regarding the emerald ash borer, visit www.stlouispark.org/EAB. To have your tree evaluated for treatment under the city discount, contact Rainbow Treecare at www.rainbowtreecare.com/stlouispark or call 952-767-6920. Evaluations are free of charge. Thank you for helping protect and preserve St. Louis Park’s tree canopy!
Michael Bahe is the St. Louis Park natural resources manager.
Editor’s note: According to the city, the emerald ash borer has been found again this year in ash trees at Bass Lake Preserve and Westwood Hills Nature Center. Removal of infested trees will take place through Saturday, April 30, to help slow the spread and reduce the risk of future tree failure. Due to the large amount of removals at Bass Lake Park Preserve in 2021, additional tree removal by the city this spring will be significantly less, the city statement says. Contact the city’s natural resources division at 952-924-2562 with questions.
