Well, here it is, folks. After 1,041 bylines, it’s time for me, your Golden Valley, Robbinsdale and Robbinsdale Schools reporter to say goodbye... ish.
This winter, I was promoted to assistant managing editor within the Sun Newspapers group. It means a lot of cool things for me, but mostly a lot less writing. I’m excited to support my editors at the Sun Sailor, Sun Post, Sun Current, Osseo-Maple Grove Press and Crow River News in new and greater ways than I could as a community editor.
As a result, my byline has been appearing less and less on these pages, making way for a new byline: that of our new editor, Anja Wuolu.
In Anja’s first few weeks, I’ve begun the process of unloading on her every alert, incident and happenstance I’ve written about from these three beats in the past four years. It’s a spectacular dump of information. You should see the emails. Poor Anja.
Through this transition, it’s been a great time to reflect.
One of my favorite parts about writing these stories for you all has been the interview process.
Interviewing is a skill that you can’t get a handle on through study alone; you’ve got to trip through five or 50 before you find your footing. I’ve tripped through a lot of interviews since I started work at Sun Newspapers in 2016, and I’ve had some amazing conversations with some pretty amazing people. I have talked to people that have faced unimaginable loss and met new, tough realities. I’ve met with Kids Beyond Their Years, heroic bystanders, orchestra conductors, lawmakers and pie bakers. I’ve picked the brains of fine artists, tattoo artists, circus artists and pizza artists.
I have treasured these interviews! In many circumstances, these conversations have inspired me to be a little bolder, creative and generous in my own life.
In Anja’s first weeks on the Post beat, she has already covered a highlight reel of topics. A double header of student musicals at Robbinsdale Area Schools. A tough update on the state of policing in Golden Valley. A special election in Robbinsdale. A savvy slate of debate team students I would be nervous to discuss current events with.
She could always use more introductions, notes of welcome, story ideas, pictures of your rare pet bird (please CC me on this one), etc. in her inbox. If you’re thinking about sending her a note, drop this paper and do so to this address right now: anja.wuolu@apgecm.com.
Readers! Thank you for continuing to lend your eyes to this publication. In the past few years, the look of this publication has changed, and so have the editors in the newsroom behind it. To both longtime readers and new subscribers, know that we remain as committed as ever to bring you balanced coverage of what’s happening in your community each and every week.
You have shared tips that have led to rewarding stories for me and for our readers, and I hope you continue to do so with Anja. (Should I plug her email address here again? I think I will, why not? It’s anja.wuolu@apgecm.com.)
These publications are a relatively few set of eyes and ears, but with your gentle (sometimes forceful) nudging, our papers are made infinitely better.
Last year, I talked with former CCX Media Director Mike Johnson on his four decades in local news for an article on his retirement. In the interview, he talked about the role of small community news organizations, like us at Sun Newspapers and his staff at Channel 12. We agreed, unsurprisingly, that they were vital.
Have you heard the term “news desert?” I’m seeing it used more and more, and not for good reasons. Reporting at the hyperlocal level is diminishing, as hometown newspapers fold or consolidate into ever-smaller news teams.
It’s important, now more than ever, to have community journalists committed to covering the nuanced issues and stories in our area. And we need you, readers, to remain engaged, active, and here to make us that much better. Thanks for your support, and see you around.
Alaina Rooker is the assistant managing editor for Sun Newspapers. Send her photos of your rare pet bird at alaina.rooker@apgecm.com.
