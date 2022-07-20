Well, I thought with inflation at its highest point in more than 40 years, particularly gasoline costs rising so dramatically, this would change people’s behavior and perspective on life. Boy was I wrong!
It seems most people do not associate their behaviors with causing any issues to themselves, others or the planet. Maybe it’s my older age now, being older than 60, that has me alarmed at how many people younger than me – and many very much younger – seem to have no conscience for “doing the right thing.”
Now that I’m retired, I don’t drive as much around town, particularly on the highways and freeways, and I can certainly feel my lack of practice perusing these areas. I really notice how fast people drive, many with complete reckless abandonment. I’m not one of those “old” drivers driving under the speed limit, and many times I am over the limit, but the sheer aggressiveness, high speeds and complete lack of concern for others many motorists demonstrate is frightening, not to mention a natural resource waste. Most cars now seem to be SUVs and trucks – gas guzzlers at normal speeds and driving techniques, let alone at high speeds and aggressive driving.
Gas prices topped $5 per gallon nationally this summer, which makes me believe by their actions that many people don’t care what the cost is per gallon nor what the cost to the environment is, all the while using lots of fuel and spewing lots of CO2. As our cars have gotten larger with reduced gas mileage a constant, you must wonder what is in store for us in the long term or even the near future when our economy demands, produces and consumes ever more items that daily harm our environment.
In my household, we recycle all we can, we divert food waste to organics, we have the smallest garbage container that is picked up every two weeks, and we have no trouble doing any of these things and easily stay within our container means. In fact, our two adult children recently moved in with us – temporarily I might add – and we continue to produce the same trash, recycling and organics conservation results.
I look around our block, neighborhood and town on garbage and recycling days and notice few of the smaller garbage containers and organics containers and fewer than expected recycling containers placed at curbs. Food waste is one of the largest garbage components, followed by paper and plastic. We can all have a positive, direct impact on the environment if we choose to connect our actions with the choices we make.
With recent climate change data revealing that our atmospheric CO2 is at an all-time high, and the same for fine particulate matter in the air along with microplastics found in everything, I’m very worried about our future, but I seem to be in a very small minority of Americans that feel that.
Every day I see the lack of concern for our environment, from liberal use of lawn chemicals used too frequently and incorrectly to freeway speeders to consumption decisions that are wasteful and detrimental. Our American exceptionalism has gotten out of hand when most people believe everyone else should adhere to good, decent behavior and take care of the environment, “except” me.
Jim Vaughan is the former natural resources coordinator of St. Louis Park.
