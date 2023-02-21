By Ming Wei Yeoh
Guest Columnist
February is Black History Month, an annual observance dedicated to honoring the contributions and the rich culture of African Americans. While it originated in the United States, Black History Month is also celebrated in Canada and the United Kingdom – where it is officially recognized – among other countries around the world.
The observance was born nearly one hundred years ago in Chicago, Illinois, shortly after the Association for the Study of African American Life and History was founded in 1915. The purpose of the group was to celebrate the accomplishments of Black people in America, and in 1926, the members organized a national one-week observance to recognize the history of Black Americans. The event evolved over the years to span all of February, and is now celebrated by families, schools and local communities across the globe.
Black History Month is recognized by the president of the United States every year, who announces a particular theme at the beginning of the month. The theme for 2023 is Black Resistance, encouraging Americans to recognize and analyze the ways in which Black people have resisted various forms of oppression throughout history, from the lynchings and discriminatory laws of the previous centuries to the modern-day cases of police violence. Themes in the past have included Black Wellness, Black Migrations and The Crisis in Black Education.
Locally, families and communities come together to celebrate Black History Month in their own special ways. This year, Minnesotans have organized a variety of different events, including exhibitions of Black art and artifacts at Hennepin County libraries, an award ceremony honoring local Black leaders hosted by the Minneapolis Department of Civil Rights and a Minneapolis Convention Center expo aiming to spotlight Black small business owners. Many events are dedicated to uplifting local Black artists and entrepreneurs in particular, recognizing the value of their contributions to the community.
Students are also one of the most prominent participants in Black History Month each year. At Minnetonka High School, a number of clubs and affinity groups organized events in celebration of the observance. Leaders of the Men of Color and Women of Color clubs collaborated to create and air videos spotlighting Black historical figures and discussing the origins of Black History Month on the morning announcements, and also ran booths during lunch periods with educational materials and activities about Black history. The high school Writing Center is organizing a showing of the documentary “Talking Black in America” slated for Feb. 23; students are invited to watch clips and discuss the facts and issues presented in the film. The actions of these students have helped raise awareness of Black history among students who may not have had much exposure to it otherwise.
From government participation to the contributions of high school students, the dedication of people around the world to celebrate and inform others about Black History Month has helped make the event an incredibly impactful one so far. The second half of February will hopefully be just as full of reflection, growth, and celebration.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.