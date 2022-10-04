In my journey through retirement, I’m finding all kinds of interests and new perspectives on life. One activity I used to enjoy while employed and visiting many homes that I still find fascinating is the front yard.
Now to you, it may seem rather dull and a non-starter, but to me, the front yard tells many stories and vivid portraits. It’s a reflection of us.
This is such an easy and literally in-your-face kind of experience that we often pay it no attention, ignoring the daily, rather mundane features of a front yard. But I can tell you if you stop and look a bit closer at any front yard, be it a business, apartment or particularly a single-family residence, you will find all kinds of clues of personality and fodder for thought, admiration or trepidation.
I like viewing individual front yards on their own merits, where they show me signs and symptoms that create a narrative for me as to what the household residents may value and potentially be like. I am purely speculating as to what these folks are like as people, but seeing certain aspects of landscaping or lack thereof does add curiosity to the mix.
An overgrown landscape enveloping a house, where you cannot see any windows due to the volunteer vegetation growing in front of and throughout the yard tells me many things that are far different than a highly manicured lawn and landscape tells me. A native landscaped yard tells me a lot of things as does a spotless, mono-cultured lawn and yard.
Personalities, priorities and interests, or lack thereof, all express themselves in our front yards. Of course, in a city such as St. Louis Park, one cannot escape the cars sitting in front of the house or in the driveway and these, too, tell us a bit more about the people residing there. Combining the house, the landscape, the non-landscape items like cars, garbage containers and detritus in the form of kid’s toys, political signs, wagon wheels and the like, you can conjure a pretty good story of potentially what people experience and value.
And we can’t forget about Halloween and the winter holiday season when all kinds of people take liberties with their homes and front yards through lights and decorations – lots of personality comes out during these times.
For me personally, I like to view the landscaping and see what people are or are not doing with it. I find it interesting that most folks would rather not have much landscaping, minimizing it as much as possible, with just enough plants to add a green blob every so often. Grass is a big deal in our culture, and it shows as most folks manicure that and leave the trees and shrubs to their own devices, rarely adding any more of those plants.
I can’t tell you how many times I see people mowing their yards over and over but never moving into their landscaped areas to fuss with those plants there and perhaps even add more plants to those areas.
I understand it takes a bit of confidence and a minimal amount of plant knowledge to pursue any landscape changes other than adding grass seed, but in today’s world, one can look up anything and find it on YouTube. The effort is worth it to potentially add nature to your block and local environment while telling the world something unique about you.
Unfortunately, most front yards I see are rather thoughtless, bleak and uninteresting. I’m optimistic they don’t mimic our society.
St. Louis Park resident Jim Vaughan is the former natural resources coordinator of St. Louis Park. He may be reached at jsn1vaughan@gmail.com.
