At the beginning of May, SLP SEEDS moved into a 2,000-square-foot warehouse across from the St. Louis Park Library. Today, our nine Food Bank Gardens around town are flourishing, and we’ve started experimenting with growing food indoors. We also started a farmers stand open twice a week at our warehouse at 3260 Gorham Ave. S., Suite 150. Every Tuesday 2-6 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., you’ll find our hyper-local organically grown fresh produce. We offer delivery for those who need it, and it’s all pay-what-you-can/forward, or free – no questions asked.
By the time you read this, we will have lots of eggplants of many varieties. Most people just think of eggplants in dishes like eggplant Parmesan, but they are so much more versatile. You can roast them and mix them with some tahini, garlic and a little lemon juice and make a Middle Eastern baba ganoush. You can cube them and sauté them in your favorite stir fry recipe. You can slice it up and throw it on the grill. There’s so much more you can do with them, too.
On our website, slpseeds.org, we have videos about the gardens plus some to teach you about cooking with fresh food from the garden. It’s been great fun trying new recipes for the variety of fresh vegetables harvested each week. You can learn more about the vegetables each week as they are being harvested as we will release information and recipes so you can try new foods, too.
While our Edible Playgrounds programs at the park and rec sites were canceled for the season, our interns, apprentices and volunteers are busy learning and at work in the gardens or green warehouse. We are also preparing to teach two public classes starting in August and September. (COVID safety procedures have been written and precautions are being taken). The first is with the district community ed’s Youth Enrichment Program and parks and rec. It is intended for children ages 8-14. We will teach them the joys of growing and tasting their own food while being introduced to where their food comes from and connecting them with nature.
The second, is a long awaited Permaculture Design Certification Course. This hybrid in-person/online course will take place over five weekends starting in September. We have teamed up with Twin Cities Urban Permaculture to offer this course to St. Louis Park residents.
In it, you will learn through skill-sharing and hands-on projects. The projects may include building compost and worm bins, inoculating mushroom beds and logs, building garden or aquaponics beds, and more. This course follows the Permaculture Institute of North America’s 72-hour training program outline, which covers 26 different topics. Included are the core principles like ethics and principles, patterns, and design methods and process, plus topics like climate and geography, water and soils.
Learn more about the classes, view our educational and fun videos and see what the gardens have to offer each week at SLPSEEDS.org or call me at 612-322-2089.
Ariel Steinman is the operations manager of SLP SEEDS.
