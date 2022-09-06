The wild world has been busy in our yard this summer. It’s been wonderful to see the diversity of animals, insects and plants flaunting their stuff in our yard.
We’ve been in our current house for nine years, and the amount of growth in the variety of flora and fauna species within our yard is remarkable.
Each year, I add more gardens to reduce the amount of turf grass in our yard. This year was no exception as I split plants, planted seeds and purchased new plants to increase the garden area and diversity. Of course, some plants make it and thrive while others sputter along and eventually fade away. This is the challenge of gardening – getting the right plant in the right location. But having success always thrills me and encourages me to keep trying and expanding our gardens.
It seems with each expansion I am seeing expanded critters coming into our yard to either exploit the plants (i.e., rabbits and deer that I’ve seen all too frequently mow down several hostas, black chokeberry shrubs, cardinal flowers, and even purple coneflowers) or use them for sustenance. The variety of bees is amazing, particularly the numbers I see on Joe Pye weed, Monarda, coneflower and hostas. I’ve also witnessed many pollinator flies doing their thing on those same flowers and others. I’ve truly enjoyed seeing monarchs, swallowtails and other butterflies perusing the gardens.
I’ve had to reduce the amount of common milkweed in our gardens due to the proliferation of plants; it would take over our garden if left to its own devices.
I’ve enjoyed seeing the squirrels, both red and gray, munch on oak and maple seeds, but one of the wildlife highlights for me is seeing the diversity of birds using our bird baths, eating seeds and berries, and just hanging out in branches, squawking at each other. There is something special when you see hummingbirds, ever so gracefully, buzzing into and through your redbud, picking off aphids growing underneath the leaves. Our redbud has a large infestation of aphids for the first time, diminishing the leaf chlorophyll a bit but not causing the tree any undue stress. Who would have thought an upside to the aphid infestation is hummingbirds flitting among its leaves?
Speaking of infestations, our creeping Charlie keeps doing its thing and ever-so-slowly expands throughout our yard. An upside I find is I don’t have to mow as often, and there seem to be many kinds of toads that like it for their habitat. We can’t always predict how nature finds its way.
Of course, it takes several years to get your perennial plants to thrive and flourish, producing root formation first and foremost, followed by flowering as a lower priority. Our gardens are just beginning to become what I’ve envisioned for quite a while. With patience, our plans – or make that plants – become reality.
My wife and I marvel at what our yard has become since we first moved into our house, when it was basically a blank canvass, minimal plants and sterile from over prescribing and applying pesticides.
Now it is a green paradise full of life. Seeing, experiencing and investing in this wildlife wonderland, we finally feel we are becoming one with nature.
St. Louis Park resident Jim Vaughan is the former natural resources coordinator of St. Louis Park.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.