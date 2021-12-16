Now that the leaves have fallen off the deciduous trees, we can see the trees for the forest and a lot more. All the squirrel, bird, hornet, and woodpecker homes are all visible, as well as fruits such as crabapples, apples and berries of hawthorns, mountain ash and hackberry, to name a few. Unfortunately, the signs of emerald ash borer are all too present as well.
EAB signs are easy to see this time of year, particularly on the south sides of ash trees where the EAB adult likes to lay its eggs; it is warmer during the winter on that side of the tree, enabling the larva to better survive our cold winters. The signs are white patches from woodpeckers pecking the outer bark of ash trees to find the larva; the outer bark falls away and the inner, lighter wood is visible on the backdrop of the darker exterior wood.
This past winter and spring of 2020-21 saw EAB explode around the metro area, including St. Louis Park. I was still employed, early in 2021, with the city of St. Louis Park, when I identified and marked for removal several hundred EAB infested trees along Bass Lake Preserve and the surrounding area to the north. We did expedite removal of all these trees to limit the spread of the adult insects when they become active in April and May, but the infestation was already well underway throughout St. Louis Park, and the ensuing damage will continue to occur.
EAB is one of those invasive species we saw coming for far too long and notified everyone many times over that it will be a problem, but it took a long time to manifest. For Minnesota, EAB was first discovered in May of 2009 in St. Paul. As St. Paul was discovering they had EAB, it had already spread to several nearby neighborhoods, putting St. Paul in a bind to identify and remove EAB-infested trees as fast as possible. But their effort was not enough – EAB spread throughout that city over the successive years into Minneapolis and then, currently, beyond to surrounding metro areas.
The problem with early notification of a potential problem to occur, such as EAB, is that people initially listen to you, but then after several years of no infestation, they forget about the potential problem and become lackadaisical in planning and prevention – people believe we are “crying wolf.”
EAB can be stopped with an insecticide emamectin benzoate, a pollinator-friendly insecticide injected directly into the tree’s xylem (veins), leaving no insecticide trace or residue outside the tree. This preventative injection is the smartest, safest (for the natural world) and least expensive way to save our ash trees. St. Louis Park has over 1,200 public ash trees currently injected to prevent EAB; ash trees make up 13% of St. Louis Park’s public urban forest.
Removing an ash tree that is 20 inches or greater in diameter creates a huge void in our precious natural world. Research has shown that an urban tree 20 inches or greater produces far more benefits (oxygen production, carbon dioxide sequestration, storm water mitigation, et al.) than costs and these trees are sustaining our urban environment. Remember it takes two generations to create a 20-inch diameter tree – losing these trees creates permanent canopy loss that none of us will get back in our lifetimes.
EAB is in many trees throughout St. Louis Park and beyond. Inspect your trees this fall and winter to see if it has invaded your tree. If it has, you may still be able to inject it to save it, depending upon how severe your infestation is.
We all can help ourselves and our natural world by truly seeing the forest and the trees; the EAB wolf is at our door.
Jim Vaughan is the former natural resources coordinator of St. Louis Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.