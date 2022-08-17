Earlier this spring, I purchased an electric, battery-operated lawn mower and couldn’t be happier with my purchase.
Not feeling guilty every time I mow the yard is a huge relief for me. With my old mower, I would, upon every use, check the oil, clean the air filter and add gasoline, knowing that I will be repeating this reflex time and again until summer’s end.
My new mower frees me up from running to the gas station right before I am going to mow the yard because I couldn’t remember that I used up all the gas on the last mowing. It also represents a freedom of thinking about gas and oil for this contraption that spews far more pollutants than it should. Did you know that the Environmental Protection Agency says gas-powered mowers produce 11 times more pollution, comparing hour per hour operation, than a new car? Overall lawn care, obviously with gas-powered machines, produces 13 billion pounds of pollutants annually and contributes 5% of total air pollution, according to the EPA.
My mower cost me $300, and I was able to give my old mower away (it still ran fine), so I am down to just the one mower that will save me money, guilt and reduce pollution – ozone is the major emission from lawn equipment, in short order. Another bonus to electric mowers is that they have very few moving parts, which of course means less chance of something going wrong or breaking down. Oh yeah, my new mower is much quieter than any gas-powered mower.
I don’t use a weed whip and am of the old school where I pull weeds and trim around fences, gardens and steps by hand, so I will not be purchasing an electric weed trimmer or backpack blower; all this equipment is readily available, but I would strongly recommend anyone that owns that equipment to consider exchanging them for electric versions as you trade your mower for one. Perhaps cities, such as St. Louis Park, should consider creating a rebate program for electric lawn mowers similar to the one already in place for highly efficient water heaters, furnaces and air conditioners. Perhaps the city could set up a parallel program to turn in your gas-powered equipment for recycling and scrap donations, too. Heck, the city is already subsidizing electric cars by installing free charging stations around town. This idea isn’t much different than that.
Now if we could get the landscape and mowing companies on board with electric lawn tools, we’d not only lower air pollution but would decrease noise pollution as well. Again, those of you that know me or have read other editorials from me know my biggest pet peeve of summertime is the backpack blower – what a horrendous machine.
California is setting the tempo, again, when it comes to being proactive for the environment. They have banned all gas-powered lawn equipment purchases starting in 2024. This means that no gas-powered lawn equipment will be available for sale come Jan. 1, 2024, in the state; old gas-powered lawn equipment can still be used until they no longer work. I’m optimistic St. Louis Park and other Minnesota cities that have climate action plans will consider adopting similar laws now – time is running out on all of us.
Some of us that are old enough to remember the Fram oil filter commercials – “You can pay me now or pay me later.” The world can’t wait for later.
Jim Vaughan is the former natural resources coordinator of St. Louis Park.
