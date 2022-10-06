I read the Sunday obituaries looking for very old people. People who are 100 years old or older. Since I started doing this, I am surprised to find that most Sunday papers have at least one person over 100. In one edition, I found five, with one man living to be over 105 years. I have read only one set of obits without the 100-year mark, though there were a few 99 year olds.

I also look for pictures of people with their pets or fish. (I’ve left instructions that my obit picture needs to include one with a bass.) You start to seem similarities throughout the obits. Many men served in the military. Most people were very attached to their children and grandchildren. Many women loved to travel. Some obits go on for multiple paragraphs, detailing high school, work history and retirement. Everyone who is even remotely related to them. Some just give you the date and location of services.

