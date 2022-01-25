Winter is a great time to assess our yard and landscape needs and desires for the upcoming growing season.
My wife and I have been in our current house in St. Louis Park for more than eight years and have added many plants and amenities to our yard, unlike many yards I see around the region in which there are minimal new plants, a lack of any type of plant diversity, and a deep sense of the entire yard being ignored or dreaded. It doesn’t have to be this way!
We have an average St. Louis Park lot, but we have managed to plant 15 trees, more than a dozen shrubs (of varying diversity), many wildflowers, a sitting bench, two bird baths, a raised bed vegetable garden and lots of mulch to accentuate all the plantings. Our intent is to diversify the natural elements within our yard, thereby attracting a variety of organisms, including many pollinators, birds and animals. I know it is ingrained in the American way to conquer, tame and control nature, but do we have to continually do this? We like the diversity of life now found in our yard. Before our planting and landscaping changes, this yard was very sterile and uninviting, except for visits by a rogue gray squirrel and robin.
The previous owner of our house contracted with one of the lawn care companies for pesticide and fertilizer drenching of the grass and plants. We stopped this service and have gone cold turkey, not treating the lawn or plants with any chemicals since, and the yard has responded. Sure, we get a few dandelions now and some clover, but the trade-off is unmatched, with a unique, wild beauty and menagerie of critters enjoying and exploring our yard. You’d be surprised, or perhaps not, on the residual and lasting effect drenching a lawn with pesticide for many years will achieve. We have had only a handful to a couple dozen dandelions pop up each spring and summer. No wonder yards with continual pesticide treatments become sterile for wildlife.
Try to change up your landscape routine and try something new – or better yet, add something new to your yard. Again, I am amazed at the lack of new trees (or any plant for that matter) being planted around my neighborhood and beyond. People just are not attuned to nature or what elements of nature they currently have within their landscapes or just take it all for granted.
Sure, we have much greenery and beautiful mature trees within our neighborhood, but they will not last forever, and somebody else planted them to make it what it is today. We need to continue planting trees, shrubs and flowers to augment the current landscape that, due to climate change, invasive species and general lack of concern about nature within our society, is slowly disappearing right in front of our eyes. I know for a fact we are losing many more trees (particularly the large, mature ones) in St. Louis Park than we are planting, and this can be said for any community.
We need a new mindset where monocultured grass, shrubs and flowers (i.e., Kentucky bluegrass, spirea and daylilies) are not the norm and preferred “go-to” plants. We have done our due American diligence and have conquered these plants, but somehow these plants have won, with the prize being a boring, sterile, uninviting landscape greeting each of us every day.
Enhance your winter through nature – research new ideas and plants and implement plantings into your landscape this spring and summer. Our earth needs it.
Jim Vaughan is the former natural resources coordinator of St. Louis Park.
