The month of March is often met with mixed sentiments. Some bask in the rising temperatures, eagerly looking ahead to spring vacations and the arrival of summer; others grumble at the wet slush that turns every street into a slippery nightmare, and frown at the cloudy skies and frequent rainfall. Regardless of how it manifests, March is a time of change and transition, offering the opportunity to grow in many areas of life, while also presenting a variety of obstacles. For teenagers, this period can be especially challenging to navigate, though it can ultimately be rewarding with the right amount of patience, perseverance and self-care.
For many full-time students, one of the most overwhelming aspects of March is the academic workload, which tends to increase around this time. Teenagers grow busy preparing for midterms and fast-approaching Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate exams, while also selecting classes for the next school year and even drafting essays for summer camp applications. With the added pressure of keeping up with extracurricular activities and participating in spring sports seasons, falling prey to stress, burnout and mental health issues can be a rapid and damaging process, with effects that can grow incredibly severe without the proper care.
There are a number of ways to stay healthy and content during this busy period. Staying active is crucial to maintaining a physically fit condition in the long run, and can also provide a valuable opportunity to relax and escape from the thought of exams, homework and other academic concerns. One of the most accessible ways to exercise is by going on a walk; students can take some time to simply enjoy the spring weather and breathe in fresh air, while simultaneously catching up with family and friends or listening to their favorite songs. For those who have a membership to a gym, the wide range of available equipment can offer the chance to focus on pursuing specific exercise or training goals, while similarly providing them with some momentary relief from school.
When experiencing heavy stress, it can be easy for school responsibilities to take over a teenager’s life. One way to combat the feelings of anxiety and exhaustion that can come to dominate your schedule is to set aside time for hobbies and entertainment. Whether this means reserving a period of the day to immerse yourself in an old hobby, or exploring a new one, establishing a healthy work-life balance is essential for reducing stress and raising happiness levels in the long run. This can look like indulging in your favorite guilty-pleasure movies, playing video games, learning how to knit, visiting museums and much more.
In addition to taking some time to relax alone, engaging in social interaction on a regular basis outside of a school or study context can be extremely uplifting. Popular spots for teenagers to hang out with friends and family include malls, movie theaters, parks and cafes, while some general social activities can include playing a sport together, going on a bike ride, sharing a meal or simply having a conversation. These moments spent with those you most value can shed a ray of sunshine on a gloomy week, and help strengthen social connections.
The spring season is filled with all sorts of changes, which can be difficult to acclimate to. By taking care to protect their health through all their responsibilities and occupations, teenagers can spend this spring feeling more motivated, better connected and better prepared for the future.
Ming Wei Yeoh is a junior at Minnetonka High School, and an editor and writer for the school newspaper, Breezes.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.