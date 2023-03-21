Having travelled through all parts of the world over the last quarter century, including Antarctica, we welcomed the opportunity to explore the neighbors to our south in Central America in February and March.
The tour was titled “The Route of the Maya” and included seven destinations in 16 days. The Maya civilization dates many centuries before the life of Christ and reached a high-water mark in the sixth century A.D. in what is now Guatemala.
Manuel Antonio Ramos Castillo (pic attached) of Guatemala City, our guide and subject matter expert, is the source of much of the information for this column.
We saw the marvels of Mayan city building through powerfully standing architecture, advances in agriculture, pottery, writing, artwork and mathematics.
El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras---termed the Northern Triangle---were the first three we visited with a group of 13 other Americans; Belize was our fourth and last destination over the two-week period. My wife and I were the only Minnesotans in the group.
180 million population
In all, there are 24 countries in the Central American region including Panama, Costa Rica, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Cuba, Haiti and Martinique, each of which we’ve previously visited.
Plan for Prosperity
Of note is that El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras, working with the U.S. State Department, have over several years developed a “Plan of the Alliance for Prosperity in the Northern Triangle.” This has happened in part as a response to the long-known security challenges facing the region especially including the lack of economic opportunity, illegal immigration to the U.S. through Mexico and foreign aid.
Some 407,000 Northern Triangle people left their homelands illegally in 2020. Records are not available for 2021-22. Most in our tour were surprised to learn that technology---digital content development---has become a growing export of Central America. There now are over 100 software companies that sell business applications as well as more creative things like animation and mobile software throughout the world, ranging from mobile banking apps to games. The engineered tablets are on sale all over Latin America.
Other high-value services include the maintenance of planes for many international airlines, especially under the leadership of experts at the San Salvador airport. More traditional products have also seen a new life. For example, in the last decade, Honduras doubled its coffee production and is becoming a world leader, commanding top prices. Honduran food products now reach lucrative markets in Hong Kong, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates. Cutting edge technology, even in the case of very traditional products, has been due to the adoption of new practices and much collaboration with the private sector in the dissemination of relevant new knowledge.
Beautiful El Salvador has multiple assets including 200 miles of coast line, 170 volcanoes to explore and a cacao farming tradition.
Honduras, a Constitutional Republic, has wonderous Caribbean Sea coastlines in its tropical rain forests. With the largest population and most geography, bustling Guatemala is where we spent six days throughout all parts of the country, including connecting with a former live-in foreign exchange student and her fine family in Guatemala City.
Busy Belize remains a tourist destination for all the world, with its warm waters, barrier reefs, low lying islands, rich marine life and marvelous jungles to explore wildlife and swirling waters through caves. These nations have learned that a qualified workforce, with good English-language skills, is an economic key for their future. In this regard, a seriously limited supply of workers is proving to be a significant factor in securing new growth. However, a broad agenda to raise human capital across Central America appears to be unfolding. The Biden administration has proposed a $4 billion investment into the region as a contribution to the proposed bilateral “Alliance for Prosperity.” The stated goals include increasing productivity, strengthening government effectiveness and improved public safety.
The United Arab Emirates has become a counter-terrorism ally for Costa Rica, a strategic part of Central America.
The International Monetary Fund has increased its investment threefold in this decade, thus signaling growing confidence.
Continuing challenges
As our group moved through the four countries, we began to learn of some of the challenges. The homicide rate is the highest in the world, gang warfare, too, is prevalent even across borders as tourists are warned about places to
avoid. Inequality between the classes-a majority of the people in each of the countries live on $5,000 or less per year, some three quarters of the people of Honduras live in abject poverty- to make ends meet. Most families
get outside income from their relatives living elsewhere. The three governments collect little in terms of taxes, in part due to the widespread corruption of appointed and elected officials.
Good cheer
Uniformly, we found that the people we met in Central America, including women carrying their goods on their heads, the very young children at play in a park and the adults in their fields or places of work were almost always laughing, smiling and spreading good cheer.
Chuck Slocum is the founder and President of The Williston Group, a management consulting firm. He is a member of the APG of East Central Minnesota editorial board and can be reached at Chuck@WillistonGroup.Com
