Post-COVID, most Americans would say technology is essential, yet more than half of Minnesotans aged 65 and older still do not have broadband internet. Technology is built into nearly everything we use on a daily basis, yet many older adults are unable to take advantage of its benefits. This isn’t for lack of awareness or interest. They’re willing to learn, but ageism has created barriers to equitable technology resources and education for older adults.

Technological barriers in an age-denying world

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments