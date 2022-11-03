Those poor boulevard trees.
We recently had a contractor working for CenterPoint Energy tearing up the boulevards of every house within our block installing new natural gas lines, the main line and new service lines, and once again the boulevard trees are worse for the wear and tear.
It amazes me that we have any healthy boulevard trees, which are one aspect of green infrastructure we need and depend upon, after all the abuse they go through time and again. I can’t tell you how many times in my career that I had to speak and act for the trees to save them or at least minimize massive damage that was about to befall them. It seems contractors can’t leave boulevard trees alone – they are “always in their way.”
I tried many times to work with contractors to minimize damage to trees. They would comply for a work shift or two, but after a few days they were back at the same old destructive tactics, harming boulevard trees as they worked. It seemed no contractor could bend or change their plans and their need to harm boulevard trees, which seemed sadistic to me. The people working and harming the trees are the same ones who will park their vehicles under the shade of trees, compressing the roots and oxygen out of them and the surrounding soil, to keep their trucks cool during hot summer days. The disconnect is too obvious, but then again, most people seem to be disconnected from nature and the impacts of their actions.
Boulevard trees have a lot to compete with underground, including gas, electric, cable and fiber optic lines and other utilities, home irrigation systems and invisible dog fences. And then to add insult to injury, the soil they are growing in is mostly urban fill devoid of much organic matter and nutrients, with very little moisture and watering occurring to them. Also, the heat given off during the summer from the street pavement is extremely high, creating an extreme condition for any living thing. Did I mention salt, pushed onto the boulevard, from snow-clearing operations in the winter? No plant likes salt, but think about the constant bombardment from annual snow clearing operations boulevard trees must endure.
When I would plant a tree on the boulevard, I would hope and pray the adjacent property owner would adopt the tree and water it and give it a bit of hope for survival; it didn’t usually happen, and the tree was left to fend for itself. Upon planting, I would know that this tree was going to experience a lot of hardship along its life, not only from many contractors, at many different times, but from climate change, property owner neglect and being isolated, as most trees naturally occur within forests or groups, where they socialize, share water, nutrients, and defensive mechanisms via roots and mycorrhizae – a symbiotic relationship between roots and fungi – from nearby trees.
This fall has proven to be one of the driest on record, providing yet another obstacle for all trees, let alone already distressed boulevard trees. We need to view and take seriously our green infrastructure if we are going to rely on it to help us combat climate change. As Americans, we have for far too long taken our natural resources for granted as limitless and expendable. We must change this belief now. Time is running out!
St. Louis Park resident Jim Vaughan is the former natural resources coordinator of St. Louis Park. He may be reached at jsn1vaughan@gmail.com.
