One section of the newspaper can be the most fascinating and the most disappointing at the same time.
Now you’re probably thinking that local, state and world news, business, weather, opinion, entertainment and the sports pages all qualify for such a description. And, of course, you would be right.
Here, however, I’m referring to a part of the paper, sometimes way in the back, mostly avoided by the young, but sought out more frequently by the moon-landing, JFK and Beatles generation: the obituaries.
I say disappointing because some of the brief or incomplete end-of-life stories about people I’ve known don’t come close to doing them justice. So many facts are omitted as to render the subject of the write-up almost unrecognizable.
What’s encouraging, though, is that it wouldn’t take much to make improvements.
Funeral directors do an admirable job of compiling obituaries in a timely and accurate manner. And at times, they face newspaper deadlines with sketchy information and yet manage to turn out very complete and exemplary copy. And the same goes for editors, as they occasionally find themselves up against the clock with precious few details.
The end story is only as good as the facts it is built upon. And sometimes it’s not so much what it contains but what’s left out.
While editing papers in Austin and in the Mankato area, I would invariably have some folks say, long after the obit was published, that they wished they had mentioned more facts about their loved one, especially a parent, and included fewer lines of “fluff.” Caught up in the powerful emotions of grief and upheaval at the time of an unexpected death, survivors sometimes rush to rely on little more than memory, feeling they’re just not up to “looking through the files.”
My suggestion now, as it was back then, is a simple, obvious and rewarding one: be proactive. An obituary is simply a life story, and an easy and accurate one to tell by including just a few important milestones. When finished, tuck it away with important papers and update as necessary.
And by rewarding, I mean the time spent putting together such a biography with a relative or friend long before an end-of-life event has the potential for creating new memories. My mother and I, years ago, had a wonderful time compiling her story, bringing up major events in her life that might not have surfaced without a little good-natured kibitzing. She didn’t warm to the idea at first, but when unique facts came out about her life, it became an easier conversation.
Sometimes, going through the obits, I’ve gotten the feeling that I might have once known an individual from the past. But since the notice is missing place of birth, hometown, graduation, employment, life interests or even survivors, I’m not sure. Leaving out vital statistics also complicates matters for genealogy-savvy descendants who are sure to come along to add to a family legacy, perhaps generations from now.
For me, the inclusion of personal activities and even quirky interests does not have to come at the expense of vital statistics. In many cases, just a brief list of interests can suffice. Having fond memories of kayaking, for instance, does not have to include all of the creeks and streams paddled. And, of course, concise writing saves on the per-line publication fee.
Balancing the unique, unconventional and endearing traits of the deceased – together with milestone life events – is the key to a complete end-of-life read.
And drawing it up with a light-hearted attitude works best.
St. Louis Park resident Bruce Lindquist is a retired newspaper editor and a freelance writer. Send comments to brucelee4676@gmail.com.
Editor’s note: To place an obituary in a Sun Newspapers publication, visit hometownsource.com/place_obituaries, call 763-241-3651 or email obits@apgecm.com. To view obituaries online, visit legacy.com/us/obituaries/sun_sailor/browse.
