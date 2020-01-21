When the new interpretive building at the Westwood Hills Nature Center opens to the public in June, it will include public art from two artists with strong St. Louis Park ties.
As a nonprofit arts and culture partner of the city, St. Louis Park Friends of the Arts facilitated a public process to select the artists whose commissioned artworks will enhance the new space and reflect the values and character of the nature center.
Over the fall, a committee of nature center stakeholders reviewed dozens of submissions of artwork and qualifications from Twin Cities artists interested in creating a piece for the space. After an in-depth review and selection process, the city and Friends of the Arts are happy to announce the two artists creating artwork in the new building: Emily Lavalier and Christopher Tully.
Lavalier, who runs her art businesses by the name of EmLavArt, is a resident of St. Louis Park and a self-taught artist with a unique style of “high-density” collage. Her artwork begins with a hand-drawn sketch, which she develops through layers of paper cut from recycled books and magazines. Her works are finished with textured embellishments like string, beads, tissue paper and splashes of paint that create a whimsical feel and a detailed finish, giving audiences new things to look for with each viewing. Lavalier draws inspiration from extensive travel and her years of working with adults with disabilities. Her goal is to create artwork that is easy to appreciate and is accessible to all.
In her piece for the nature center, Lavalier’s work will be created with recycled nature center program brochures and fliers, historical photos, nature magazines and books, and photographs from in and around the St. Louis Park community. The tiny, layered paper cuttings will come together to create a whimsical scene of the Westwood Hills Nature Center for visitors to explore and enjoy. Lavalier has been busy visiting winter events like Be the Light, New Year’s Eve Family Fun at the ROC, and nature center youth programs to photograph neighbors and invite them to create their own collages that she’ll use to make her final piece. Once completed, Lavalier’s collage, at more than 6 feet wide by 2 feet high in size, will be framed and permanently hung in the new building.
Through a set of double doors from Lavalier’s artwork, visitors will find themselves face to face with Tully’s true-to-life enameled clay sculptures, portraying woodland flora and fauna native to the area. Tully is no stranger to the Westwood Hills Nature Center, having grown up and attended school in St. Louis Park. Tully has had his sights set on creating art for his hometown’s nature center since the announcement of the new interpretive building project, and he is looking forward to making his mark with his most refined artwork yet.
Tully’s installation will include a 2D painted wall, partial relief sculpture, and fully 3D sculpted birds that will hang overhead in the group entrance lobby area. The piece will span a large wall floor to ceiling, full of creatures and critters to discover and spur the imagination. Hidden doors and windows will be scattered throughout to give young nature-learners opportunities to fully engage with the artwork – Tully’s ambitious creation will become a tremendous learning tool at the Westwood Hills Nature Center.
I invite you to visit the center this summer when the new interpretive building opens to experience the new artwork firsthand – I hope that it will inspire your own creativity and curiosity about our natural world.
