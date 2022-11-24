Well, the leaves have mostly fallen off the trees and it’s that time of year again when we can see our neighbors very clearly – perhaps all too clearly.
This time of transformation comes every year as we all know too well, but it always takes me back to my youth when I’d spend far more time outdoors than indoors, a little different than today where I still spend lots of time outdoors but not nearly the hours I did when young.
I was lucky to live near open space, wooded acres where my brother, and neighboring friends and I gathered and played in constantly. This experience, along with lots of camping trips our family took each summer, helped me to solidify my future vocation in natural resources. Of course, all those empty woods and parcels got developed into housing when I was in my late teenage years, but it was a treat while it lasted.
The appreciation for nature I got from living and playing outdoors during my early years never leaves me and is enhanced this time of year, which seems like the opposite of what one would expect. Perhaps it’s the undisputed rawness of the landscape combined with the low sun angles that create a vivid picture of what nature truly is that drives this perspective within me.
The fallen leaves are not buffering any blemishes anymore, and the sun is doing its best to penetrate through trees, native grasses, dormant plant stems and structures, creating a confluence of long shadow formations mixing with colors – if one truly takes time to look at this phenomenon, you can’t help but appreciate its beauty.
My youthful days spent blowing through crunchy leaves while walking, running and biking on dirt trails through our nearby woods and creating many scenarios of peril and heroism in them with my brother and neighborhood pals instilled within me this appreciation and discovery of this special time of seasonal change.
I never fretted about the winter coming, as I am prone to do these days, but instead embraced the changes as they occurred. I think as adults we tend to lose this sense of self-discovery and playfulness, thinking and believing we’re too mature for playing and cannot possibly add anything to our psyche, but for me nature brings those qualities out, particularly during this fall transition time.
It recently dawned on me this fall while spending time raking leaves and putting my gardens to bed that the brittle, dry, mostly brown outdoor plant textures I was seeing, touching, moving and manipulating were far different than the spring and summer textures, which again produced a vastly different experience, perspective and relationship to nature – a stark sense of finality, but also of respite.
Unfortunately, and I am guilty as the next, we get too wrapped up in our own lives, worrying about the future, especially this time of year with a long winter looming, that we rarely see the marvels in front of us every day. For me, that marvel is nature, thanks to my youthful engagement in woods and parents’ willingness to show their children KOA campgrounds along with many state and national parks. Experiencing, feeling and seeing nature can occur year-round.
St. Louis Park resident Jim Vaughan is the former natural resources coordinator of St. Louis Park. He may be reached at jsn1vaughan@gmail.com.
