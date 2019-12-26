Artificial intelligence may be a good thing because our natural intelligence isn’t serving us so well these days. For example, we have a number of inexplicable disconnects between what we know and what we do. (Think climate change.)
One of our greatest societal disconnects exists between what we know for sure about our aging population and what we’re doing (or not doing) to handle it.
We’re an aging America. That’s not a theory. It’s a fact. The numbers don’t lie. Yet, we choose to ignore, deny or downplay the demographic challenges ahead. We know the “wrinklies” are coming, but we either procrastinate on taking proper preparatory steps or we enact only minimal, timid or tentative measures to accommodate the pending population shift.
Our actions don’t match our knowledge. How smart is that? Unless we correct this disconnect soon, we’re going to be caught with our pants down and our heads in the sand. (Not a pretty mental image.)
The disconnect regarding the graying of America is evident on many levels. For starters, business leaders are increasingly decrying a shortage of qualified workers while overlooking an obvious pool of available and experienced employees – older workers who want to “unretire.”
We know that people are living longer and many want to work longer. Research also shows that older workers can often match and, sometimes, outperform their younger colleagues. Contrary to popular perception, many late-life laborers can learn new skills and welcome change.
Despite all this information, most businesses are still doing precious little to recruit or welcome older workers back into the workforce, to retrain near-retirees for new challenges or to adopt programs of phased retirement. Workers over 60 can help solve the labor shortage. All they need is permission and opportunity.
President John F. Kennedy recognized the power of older workers back in 1963 when he said, “Denial of employment opportunities to older persons is a personal tragedy. No economy can reach its maximum productivity while failing to use the skills, talents, and experience of willing workers. Rules of employment that are based on the calendar rather than upon ability are not good rules, nor are they realistic.”
On another level, America’s disconnect regarding issues of aging extends even to support of needed services for senior citizens. While the older population is increasing and the need for services is rising, many nonprofit and philanthropic organizations have cut back on giving to senior causes. As Deb Taylor, CEO of Senior Community Services, explains, “Babies and puppies get all the funding.”
The list of disconnects between our knowledge about our aging society and our behavior could go on and on. The point is that it’s time to align our actions with the facts. The adults in the room need to wake up, get real, face facts and get ‘er done!
Johann Wolfgang von Goethe nailed it when he wrote, “Knowing is not enough; we must apply. Willing is not enough; we must do.”
When I was a little kid, I subscribed to a children’s magazine called “Wee Wisdom.” I wish there were an adult version today because with a wee bit of wisdom we can reconcile our disconnects and create a nation that is both older and stronger.
St. Louis Park resident Bob Ramsey is a lifelong educator, freelance writer and advocate for vital aging. He can be contacted at 952-922-9558.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.