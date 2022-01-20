One usually doesn’t spend three-quarters of a century on earth without acquiring some useful knowledge. By default, and by reaching a certain age, I’ve found that some things stick and could be worth passing on.
Dan Buettner, the author of four books on the world’s so-called “Blue Zones” – areas where people live the longest and, apparently, have the most fulfilling lives – is well-known for identifying keys to a “better life.” A natural diet, exercise, spiritual beliefs, community connections and long-range environmental concerns are all on his list for producing happy centenarians.
After finishing one of his books recently, I got to thinking: What advice could I give for a better life? Ten light-hearted suggestions come to mind.
1. Bounce a quarter off your bed. Well, that would be nice, but making your bed every day – blankets pulled military-style tight or not – would make your mother proud. This tip is not a new one, but it does provide at least one accomplishment to boast of each day.
2. Put the screwdriver back on the pegboard. Dad reminded us that “everything has its place” – and should be returned there. Life may be better with a left-handed screen stretcher, but only if you can find it.
3. Weeds are not the enemy. The little rascals get a terrible rap, being at the mercy of others, all the while being pulled and tugged every which way. But the best thing about these garden squatters is that they don’t go down without a fight – providing an excellent cardio workout.
4. Kick the can. Not in the Grim Reaper sense, but in a playful way. Walk through the trees, shoot hoops, run on the beach, throw a Frisbee. This is the part of the list where you should be having fun.
5. Get the Led (Zeppelin) out. Roll down the windows and crank up the tunes if you’re so moved. It’s been proven that singing and playing an instrument are good for you. Lift your voices, lift your spirits. Pastor Durk Thompson, of St. Louis Park, said recently that he could not imagine the season of Christmas without music. Just about everything is enriched by melodious sounds.
6. It’s good to have that puzzled look. Research tells us that doing crossword puzzles and problem-solving of any kind can improve our ability to focus attention on a desired task and improve memory.
7. Do community service. Not because you did something wrong, I hope, but out of a proactive desire to help others. You’ll be surprised how many times being relied upon by others is more beneficial to you than to them. Maybe think of it as The Golden Rule Plus.
8. Get out of Dodge. Or go to Dodge. Either way, heading for parts unknown tends to create fond, soul-satisfying lifetime memories, whether you travel to western Bavaria or western Kansas.
9. No cred with red. Pay your bills, stay in the black. Life is much easier that way.
10. “I get knocked down, but I get up again.” An obscure English band with limited appeal from years ago, Chumbawamba, came up with the above monotonous, repetitious line in a tune which droned on and on until I could hit the radio off button. Nevertheless, I hope you possess the same resilience found in that simple message as you follow your own rules to live by.
St. Louis Park resident Bruce Lindquist is a retired newspaper editor and a freelance writer. Send comments to brucelee4676@gmail.com.
