Well, I think it is finally the end of our winter of discontent. The spring flush of new energy and renewal are apprehensively moving forward as though it is unsure and a bit shy. I think I can see why Mother Nature in our part of the world is feeling this way after being battered by late snowfalls, lots of wind and lower than “normal” temperatures for far too long.
I’m patiently waiting for warmer temperatures, sunshine and pervasive greening of our world to happen so I can begin one of my favorite pastimes – gardening. But before I can think of the work necessary in uncovering my gardens that I layered (quite heavily I might add) with leaf mulch last fall, I need to evaluate my surroundings to absorb a phenological feel for timing of this event and other related endeavors.
This late spring, with a short window of summer mixed into it, has evolved into a natural confusion, with plants and animals disoriented about what they are supposed to be doing. Plants, not receiving their usual signals of warm sunny days, are not ready or perhaps not sure they want to push their leaf-out just yet. Newly awakened animals from winter slumber and migratory birds and newly hatched insects, obviously those overwintering on warm south sides, are looking for those niches, plants and habitats where they normally find food and shelter this time of year, only to scrounge for both, wondering what is going on.
On several occasions I’ve heard the annual trumpeter swan pair fly over our house, trumpeting their displeasure of arriving at Westwood Lake several times only to find it still frozen over. Loons were spotted resting on our small, shallow, open water sediment pond that feeds Westwood Lake, wondering when it would be prudent to continue flying north to their summer homes. Even the turkeys are wandering around, looking more confused than usual, if that is possible, strutting zigzaggingly with no direction and to no apparent destination. It seems many of our songbirds have not come back in great numbers yet, hiding out, perhaps, in warmer, more reliable habitats.
I can take advantage of this time of anticipation to pursue other activities inspired by our snow ladened winter, such as purchasing a new bird bath that cracked and broke from too much heavy snow accumulating on it. Or removing three hawthorn trees along our driveway that I thought, during the peak of winter, just had a few branches eaten by rabbits. Upon the receding of the snow, I saw all three trees were eaten from the base up a foot, all the way around the 4” diameter trunks, girdling these trees; the phloem and xylem, the “veins” of trees where the sugar, water and minerals flow through a tree, are found just underneath the bark. If the bark is removed down to the cambium or wood, like our trees were, the circulation is destroyed and the trees will die during the current growing season.
The rabbits weren’t satisfied with eating our hawthorns to the bone, no, they fed on lots of woody stems of our Virginia creeper vines, highbush cranberries, lilacs and black chokeberries, leaving similar stem damage, but up at the foot and a half level, not at the base. I even put chicken wire around many of these plants only to find the rabbits easily fed at the top of the fencing, because of our snowpack, avoiding my attempts to block them from this pursuit.
I can also clean up our yard of all the deer feces left scattered about from their winter efforts of eating any reachable green growth from our arborvitaes. I’ve vowed to myself and my wife that we will be removing all of those destroyed shrubs this season and the next and replace them with juniper varieties that deer will not touch.
I wanted nature exuding in my yard, and boy do I have it.
St. Louis Park resident Jim Vaughan is the former natural resources coordinator of St. Louis Park. He may be reached at jsn1vaughan@gmail.com.
