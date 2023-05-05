Jim Vaughan

Well, I think it is finally the end of our winter of discontent. The spring flush of new energy and renewal are apprehensively moving forward as though it is unsure and a bit shy. I think I can see why Mother Nature in our part of the world is feeling this way after being battered by late snowfalls, lots of wind and lower than “normal” temperatures for far too long.

I’m patiently waiting for warmer temperatures, sunshine and pervasive greening of our world to happen so I can begin one of my favorite pastimes – gardening. But before I can think of the work necessary in uncovering my gardens that I layered (quite heavily I might add) with leaf mulch last fall, I need to evaluate my surroundings to absorb a phenological feel for timing of this event and other related endeavors.

