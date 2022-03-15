A few residents of St. Louis Park’s Parkshore senior community let me know recently they thought it would be fun to expand the local SLP-Hopkins quizzes I ran in this space a while back into a statewide test of Gopher State knowledge. I actually had another topic ready for this month, but it would be good to take a break from all of the heavy, hard news of the day.
They say that for every person who steps forward to voice an opinion, dozens more of the “silent majority” feel the same way about any given issue.
So, I’ll yield to “popular” opinion, and hope you gain some enjoyment nailing down answers to the following 10 questions regarding this unique region between Iowa, Manitoba, Wisconsin, Lake Superior, Ontario and the Dakotas. I tried to pose questions of a moderate challenge. I would say that if you respond accurately to all 10, your days matriculating in higher education likely resulted in academic honors; seven and above would place you in Garrison Keillor’s “above average” bracket (not showing off, not slipping behind). Pour a second cup, and enjoy. (The answers are at the bottom.)
1. This large and popular body of water lies along the Mississippi River between Red Wing and Lake City.
2. One of John Steinbeck’s destinations in his well-known 1962 “Travels with Charley” travelogue includes a “colorful” Minneapolis suburb.
3. This internationally known racetrack and drag strip, with a seating capacity of 20,000, is located eight miles northwest of this central lakes-area city.
4. The “Hermann the German” monument towers over this Minnesota River valley city.
5. This unique falsetto-voiced singer, married on the “The Tonight Show” in 1969 in front of a large TV audience, is entombed in the original mausoleum at Lakewood Cemetery, Minneapolis.
6. Cut Bank, Montana, and this northern Minnesota city each lay claim to be the “ice box of the nation.”
7. Rare stone quarries to make ceremonial “peace” pipes, long sacred to many tribal nations of North America, are located near this southwestern Minnesota city.
8. Bob Dylan, Kevin McHale, Roger Maris, Gov. Rudy Perpich and the world’s largest open pit iron mine are all linked to this city on Highway 169.
9. In 1857, this Minnesota River settlement received strong consideration from legislators to become the state’s territorial capital, only to “lose out” to St. Paul.
10. This national park lies along Minnesota’s border with Ontario.
Answers: 1. Lake Pepin 2. Golden Valley 3. Brainerd International Raceway 4. New Ulm 5. Tiny Tim (Herbert Khaury) 6. International Falls 7. Pipestone 8. Hibbing 9. St. Peter 10. Voyageurs
St. Louis Park resident Bruce Lindquist is a retired newspaper editor and a freelance writer. Send comments to brucelee4676@gmail.com.
