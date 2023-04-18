Disaster readiness requires multiple ways to receive warnings and information, and during this year’s Severe Weather Awareness Week, I’d like you to consider an inexpensive and reliable survival tool within reach of nearly everyone: radio. But many don’t know it.
Smart phones can do lots of amazing things: camera, flashlight, even a metal detector. But all these functions come at a cost, and you can’t always rely on these devices during a disaster.
There is a monthly fee, enforced by service cuts, and cell phones gulp energy and must be charged often. This is a big problem. Cell phone towers need energy too. Some don’t have a generator backup and simply go down with the grid. Others have generator backup, but keeping the many towers refueled could take a while. Physical damages also happen to cell phone towers in disaster zones. Finally, cellular towers can only process a finite number of callers and their information. When disasters happen, people grab their phones and bandwidth surges. Towers are often overwhelmed.
Many people can’t imagine being in a situation where the devices they own don’t work. Few people realize just how vulnerable they are to disruption, and many people are caught off guard when they are suddenly cut off from connectivity during disaster. As an emergency manager, I’ve seen this firsthand.
In the 2007 Rushford flood in southeastern Minnesota, the only way to get a message out was through amateur radio. Residents got official emergency information either by walking to city hall or by listening to area radio stations.
In the Florida Keys during Hurricane Irma in 2017, the lone surviving communication tool after the storm was local radio. Valiant broadcasters stayed at the station keeping the transmitter operational and providing a reassuring voice throughout the hurricane. Remarkably, the hurricane’s eye passed in between the station and their broadcast towers. The station took the worst, a Category 4 storm, and never stopped broadcasting.
Broadcast radio (and television) is not subject to capacity limits. Five million people can listen as easily as 50 million people. Radios sip power and a set of batteries can last days. Batteries can also be easily handed out after a disaster, unlike charging, which is a challenge due to requirements for suitable connectors and time. Car radios are a good backup, too. And radio also has geographical advantages. FM radio signals extend about 60 miles and AM signals about 100 miles. At night AM radio can reach hundreds of miles. This means getting local signals from stations not directly hit is nearly certain.
How should you make broadcast radio (and TV) part of your disaster survival plan?
• Get a portable AM/FM radio, preferably one with NOAA Weather Radio. Buy extra batteries.
• Buy a television broadcast reception antenna, and then find the connector in the back of your TV. You can shift to broadcast if your regular signal goes out. Now, you are ready to get information if other services fail.
• Next, figure out how to receive your local broadcasters – the ones who keep you advised of weather, provide warnings, and pass on official emergency information. If needed, look for specialized local radio and television broadcasters who provide services in other languages. In the metro, TPT Now (broadcast channel 2.5) provides continuous public health and safety information and warning services in English, Spanish, Hmong and Somali. Those with hearing-impairments can also get radio warnings and read some radio broadcasts with adaptive technology.
Unfortunately, broadcast services are at some risk. Younger people may not know much about traditional broadcasting devices, and tech companies are limiting our current and future ability to receive broadcasts. For instance, in many parts of the world, a cell phone can be an actual radio receiver. In the United States, radio content must be streamed using cellular apps. Vehicle manufacturers are also considering leaving radios out of their future vehicles.
The disaster incidents I cite, and others, offer the evidence that while smart devices are great for disaster education and preparation, they need a “not-as-smart” backup in case the smart ones fail. Smart devices should be used to provide emergency alerts and warning, but you’ll need other, simpler devices to ensure you always get vital warnings. Include broadcast radio and TV in your plan.
Eric Waage is the emergency management director for Hennepin County.
