Richard Layland, 33 of Columbia Heights, was charged via summons with theft-by-swindle by Hennepin County District Court on Jan. 30 following alleged thefts at an Eden Prairie Home Depot between May 23 and July 25 last year.
According to a criminal complaint, on Aug. 20 at approximately 1:35 p.m. Eden Prairie Police Department were notified regarding several thefts at the Home Depot in Eden Prairie. A loss prevention worker, who reported the thefts, said they believed Layland was allegedly “swindling Home Depot” by choosing power tools, scanning lower priced items and then leaving the store without paying for the power tools. The worker reported five separate incidents on four days.
On May 23, Layland allegedly scanned an Everbilt Magnetic Catch for $0.87 but left with the catch and a DeWalt Finish Nailer that was not scanned but worth $349.99 at self-checkout.
On June 14, Layland allegedly scanned an Everbilt Vinyl Reflective Letter for $0.76 but left with the letter and a Milwaukee Hole Hawg that was not scanned but worth $279 at self-checkout. He then returned the same day a short time later and scanned another Everbilt Vinyl Reflective Letter for $0.76 again but left with both the letter and a Milwaukee Hammer Drill Driver Kit that was not scanned, but worth $329 at self-checkout.
On July 1, Layland allegedly scanned another Everbilt Vinyl Reflective Letter for $0.76 but left with both the letter and a DeWalt Finish Nailer that was not scanned but worth $439 at self-checkout.
On July 25, Layland allegedly scanned another Everbilt Vinyl Reflective Letter for $0.76 but left with both the letter and a DeWalt Finish Nailer that was not scanned but worth $439 at self-checkout.
Across the four days, he allegedly swindled a total of $1,871.99.
During the May and June purchases, Layland allegedly used a card with the name “A.E” on it. According to Minnesota DVS records, the woman who goes by A.E. is registered to the same vehicle used on three of the four incident dates. According to the complaint, A.E. was also selling multiple power tools on Facebook Marketplace, including a DeWalt Finish Nailer, which was one of the items included in the alleged thefts. On July 1, Layland also used a card with his own name to make the purchases.
He is not in custody.
If Layland is convicted, the felony charge of theft-by-swindle could receive a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
