Richard Layland, 33 of Columbia Heights, was charged via summons with theft-by-swindle by Hennepin County District Court on Jan. 30 following alleged thefts at an Eden Prairie Home Depot between May 23 and July 25 last year.

According to a criminal complaint, on Aug. 20 at approximately 1:35 p.m. Eden Prairie Police Department were notified regarding several thefts at the Home Depot in Eden Prairie. A loss prevention worker, who reported the thefts, said they believed Layland was allegedly “swindling Home Depot” by choosing power tools, scanning lower priced items and then leaving the store without paying for the power tools. The worker reported five separate incidents on four days.

