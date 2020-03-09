St. Louis Park’s Louisiana Avenue bridge on Highway 7 is blue in recognition of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month in March 2019. The city approved a proclamation March 2 recognizing the month again this year. The city again planned to light the Louisiana Avenue bridge in blue March 9, according to resident Matt Flory, state health systems manager at the American Cancer Society. Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in Minnesota and the second leading cause of cancer death when men and women are combined, Flory said. Routine screening before men and women have symptoms can catch colorectal cancer early when it is easier to treat. A take-home test is one option. The society encourages people to talk to their doctor at age 45 to find out which test is right for them. For more information, go to coloncancercoalition.org/events/mn-blue-2020. (Submitted photo)